Winter revival

Ten years ago, Danny Greene was a standout player for the Granite City Warriors hockey team.

Now, he’s coaching the Warriors.

“Having this team is more than I can have ever expected in hockey,” the first-year Granite City head coach said. “I know all of the coaches said the same thing. We’re having the time of our lives coaching these kids and they have fun, too. It’s always good when you can teach the game that you love and give back just like the other coaches have done for you.”

Greene replaced Frank Parker as the Warriors’ head coach after working as an assistant last year. His goal is to help Granite City get back to its winning ways.

The Warriors haven’t had a winning season in five years. They won their last MVCHA championship in 2011.

“When I took over, I was talking to the team and I said there’s no reason with the team that we have that we can’t have a winning season and they believe that, too,” Greene said. “We don’t have a very big bench, but all of the kids believed that and that’s a good thing.”

The Warriors ended their regular season Jan. 3 on a high note, cruising to a 12-0 win over East Alton-Wood River at Granite City Ice Rink. Granite City is 6-9-1 and has doubled its win total from last year.

The Warriors will now be cast in the Class 1A portion of the season, playing every other 1A team once more to determine seeding for the 1A playoffs. Granite City finished eighth in the MVCHA with 13 points. There will also be a 2A pool, determining ranking for the 2A postseason.

“We really turned the page here recently,” Greene said. “In the beginning of the season, our goal was to have a winning season for the first time in a long time. The kids really took it to heart and they really battled to try to get us a winning season.

“They’re really ready for the playoffs. They want to bring home a championship to Granite and hopefully we can do that. I really believe that with the team we have, if we play to our full potential, they can shock some people.”

After starting off 4-1, the Warriors hit a slump, going 1-8-1 in their next 10 games. They snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over the Oilers.

“We were kind of getting away from what we wanted to do,” Greene said. “We strived on being a team. They pulled away from us a little bit, but they’ve been playing a lot better hockey recently.”

The Granite City coach said the 6-4 win over Bethalto on Nov. 17 at home was the team’s biggest highlight of the year. The Warriors came back from a 3-1 first-period deficit.

“Bethalto was one of the top teams in the league and our kids knew that,” he said. “Coming into that game, the mood in the locker room was like, ‘We can play with these guys.’ The confidence was there. In their mind, they thought they can do this. When they beat Bethalto, I knew Bethalto wasn’t expecting it. They were shocked after the game.”

The Warriors have been getting solid efforts from seniors Riley Brown, Jacob Cochran, Brenden Colvin, Brylie Hassard and Austin Skoklo. Brown finished with a hat trick against EA-WR and has 17 goals; Colvin, who is from Dupo, has 16 goals and Hassard, of Staunton, has five assists.

“Those seniors really set the tone in the locker room and in practice,” Greene said. “They work hard with the kids.”

Sophomore Alec Marshall, who is from Mascoutah, is the Warriors’ top scorer with 21 goals. Sophomore Isiah Hensley has 13 goals, freshman Cameron Rubenacker has 12 and freshman Sam Wielgus has nine goals. Goaltender Grant Jackson, a junior, has 466 saves.

Greene said he’s pleased with the way the junior varsity team has been performing. The Warriors are 9-2 with 7 games remaining.

“We have a very good JV team, too,” he said. “We have 10 eighth-graders coming up to the system.”

Greene graduated from GCHS in 2007. He played for the Warriors’ Mid-States hockey team all four years.

During the time Greene played, the Warriors had two hockey teams — one in the MVCHA and the other in the Mid-States league. The Granite City Mid-States team folded after the 2010-2011 season.

A defenseman, Greene was the Warriors’ captain, finishing with a goal and five assists and participating in the league’s North Conference Senior All-Star Game in his senior year.

“When I was growing up, I loved to go watch the high school team,” said Greene, who started playing hockey when he was 3. “That was my goal during my hockey career. When I got to do that, I accomplished it. I didn’t think I was going to play anywhere after that.”

After high school, Greene played for the Illinois Frontenacs, a junior hockey team. He coached the Twin Bridges Lightning team for several years before joining the Granite City coaching staff in 2015.

“I was missing hockey so much,” Greene said. “A buddy of mine, whose son is on the team now, got me into coaching and ever since then, I haven’t looked back.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter