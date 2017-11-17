Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: Civic Memorial High School

CIVIC MEMORIAL

Girls Basketball

After getting within five points of the first state berth in the program’s history last season, head coach Jonathan Denney had a spirited offseason. The Eagles were 31-3 in ‘16-17.

“The girls really took it upon themselves; they wanted to get started early so we hit the gym in March. Took a few trips, played 35-40 games and had a really nice summer,” Denney said. “This is a group where 7 of our top 9 return, and after having gone through what happened last year, they realize that they have a second chance this year to do the same or better.”

Denney has a wealth of returning players who were major contributors last season. Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus, Monica Baker, Tori Pfeifer, and Hannah Schmidt all return as seniors this year, and their supporting staff of Kourtland Tyus, Anna Hall, Kaylee Klaustermeier, Makenzie Cato, Jenna Christeson, Ashlyn Emerick, and freshman Tori Standefer round out the rest of the roster.

The girls will start the season in the Taylorville Tournament on Friday. Their first home game is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 vs. Triad.

The big question is replacing Allie Troeckler, who graduated last year as the all-time leading scorer for the Eagles. As a sophomore and as a senior, she was honored as a first-team 3A all-state player by the Associated Press and Illinois Coaches Association, and last season she averaged 23.4 points per game. She is now a freshman player at SIUE.

“A lot of people are worried about making up for Allie’s points; however, I think we can pick her points up as a unit,” Denney said. “But the rebounds that she brought, that is what is going to be difficult to pick up.”

Nonetheless, Denney has a solid group of dedicated players to work with this season and said he is excited about the challenge of making it to state.

“Getting to state, that is the standard; we just want to play good in the regular season and come postseason be a team that is competing for a state championship,” he said.

Ice Hockey

This year, Brayden Emerick will take over the reins from former head coach Derek Kahl. Emerick is excited about the position and finds himself in charge of one of the more talented area hockey teams.

“I expect us to come out and play hard; the way the league is set up, it is pretty open so whoever wants it can be the team to take it all,” he said.

The Eagles graduated six players last year, most of them key pieces, but they also return a number of players who were big contributors. Nolan Kahl and Alex Winter are two players Emerick will be banking on for leadership and scoring contributions, while the rest of the seniors, Michael Dixon, William Howlix and goalie Kyle Wesolowski, will try to vault the Eagles to their first MVCHA championship.

Boys Basketball

New head coach Ross Laux will be taking over this year for longtime coach Doug Carey, who resigned last May.

Laux, a 2002 CM graduate, inherits a team that finished 22-10 last season, their fourth straight winning season. They also shared the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with Highland and Triad at 7-3.

The big returning names are seniors Jaquan Adams, Caden Clark, and Geoffrey Withers. Adams led the team in points last year with 461, for an average of 14.4 per game. Clark was a dependable shooter from 3-point land and Withers provides a big intimidating presence under the rim.

The Eagles start their season in the annual Stove Top Stuffing Classic. They play host to Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the tournament for their home opener.

Wrestling

Second year head coach Chris Jordan will lead seniors Zach Brundeen and Tyler Seely into battle this year along with juniors Hudson Brown, William Davis, Dalton Piening, Joseft Sanchez, Hunter Thornton, and Zachary Wells, sophomores Montana Armbruster, Preston Baker, Brady Christeson, Dalton Ryan, Nash Sine, Michael Sprugeon, Trevor Tendick, and Gavin Witsken.

Christeson was the main standout from last year among the underclassmen. He placed at the CM Tournament, the Mascoutah Tournament and the Carbondale Tournament. His father, Jason, won a state championship for CM at 171 pounds in 1997.

The biggest shoes to fill will be those of the graduated Brandon Carpenter, who earned a fifth-place medal at the Class 2A state tournament last season.

Boys and Girls Bowling

Although the program has lost Devin Davis, the Riverbend AdVantage News Boys Bowler of the Year last season, along with Gage Jennings and Zach Hagen, this year’s team still retains a lot of the same talent that helped it qualify for the state tournament.

This year the team will be led by senior Zac Cathorall and juniors Gordon Madrey and Cort Jackson. They will lead the team in an effort to improve on last year’s 12-5 record in dual matches and attempt another shot at the state tournament.

On the girls side, junior Ashley Westbrook returns to lead the way. Westbrook was a sectional qualifier last season.

Trent Morgan is the head coach for both programs.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter