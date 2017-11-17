Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: East Alton-Wood River High School

Boys Basketball

Ron Twitchell will lead the East Alton-Wood River boys basketball team for the first time as head coach in 2017-18.

Twitchell is certainly no stranger to the coaching game, as he’s been in the game for 25 years. Twitchell has coached at Alton Marquette and Fort Zumwalt West.

“There will be a new coach and a new system,” Twitchell said. “We’re going to be teaching the kids and we want to get better every night.”

EA-WR returns just two seniors this season. Senior Justin Englar, also the quarterback on the football team, will lead the Oilers’ offense at point guard and senior forward Darren Spruill also returns.

“We have a lot of young guys out this year,” Twitchell said. “We’ll expect our seniors to be leaders day in and day out. We want them to help the young kids to get better.”

Wrestling

Tim Donohoo starts his first year as head wrestling coach in the 2017-18 school year. Donohoo has been an assistant wrestling coach at the junior high and high school levels at Roxana.

“It’s a dream job,” Donohoo said. “I’ve looked forward to a moment like this my whole life.”

Senior Zach Kincade, who will most likely wrestle at 220, returns to the team this year. Kincade qualified for state in 2016. The Oilers will benefit from younger talent this season. Junior Jake Erlson (160), who placed fifth in the freshman-sophomore state tournament last year, returns this season.

“Our numbers are good this year, and I think we should have a pretty good team,” Donohoo said. “We have some who return from last year and other kids who wrestled in junior high that came out this year.” Senior Gabe Grimes, a running back on the football team, will wrestle at 195. Senior Austin Hammond will wrestle at 120, Ashton Murray will wrestle at 113 and junior Adam Newberry will wrestle at heavyweight.

There will be some big shoes to fill, replacing three senior state qualifiers from last season. Drew Sobol (106), Zac Blasioli (132), and Jon Wright (285) all went to the 1A state tournament last year with Blasioli corralling the second state championship in program history. Sobol finished fourth.

Blasioli left EA-WR as a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist, while Sobol left a four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist.

Ice Hockey

The Oilers struggled to a 1-17 record last year. Tim Weishaupt takes over as the EA-WR head coach this year. This year marks his first year in a second stint as head coach. The first stint started in 2009 and concluded in 2014.

Senior Matthew Shaw returns for another year as goalie. This year marks his second year. Shaw is the only senior on the team this winter. Junior Austin Compton returns for another season at left wing.

Weishaupt expects junior center Kaleb Harrop, who returns from last year, to be a leader along with Compton. Sophomore defenseman Joseph Vassos and freshman defenseman Scottie Knight will also earn playing time.

Girls Basketball

Joe Parmentier returns for his second stint as girls basketball coach this winter. Parmentier, who recently retired as a teacher at EA-WR, replaces Emily Van Natta, who resigned after two seasons. The Oilers struggled to a 2-23 record last season and produced the same mark in 2015-16.

Kate Baskin, Kayla Brantley, Fiona Hamiti, LeighAnn Nottke, Caitlin LeMond, Aubrey Robinson and Taylor Parmentier return to EA-WR from last season.

Boys and Girls Bowling

Garry Herron will return as boys bowling coach and Mike Lawson will return as girls bowling coach.

Tyler Hayes on the boys side was the only sectional qualifier for either team in 2016-17 but has graduated from the program.

The EA-WR boys return senior Ryan Sigler, junior Chance Walter and sophomore Garrett Holt. Senior Anthony Ellison is out for the first time this season and contributing.

On the girls side, Megan Huebener is the lone senior, but joined by returning junior Katelyn Powers and sophomores Breanna Gernon and Haley Walling.

The girls went from 6 to 10 bowlers this year.

