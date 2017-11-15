Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: Father McGivney Catholic High School

BOYS BASKETBALL

Father McGivney coach Rich Beyers is excited that seniors Logan Shumate, Dan Jones and Alex Loeffler returned for another season this winter.

Last year, the trio combined to score 783 points. Shumate was the leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, followed by Jones at 9.5 and Loeffler at 7.1.

“In our regional game last year (against Mount Olive), they were the only three who scored,” Beyers said. “They are our three top scorers, so it’s nice to have those guys back. I’m excited for them because, along with (senior) Matt (Taphorn), they’re the first four guys to go all the way through the program from freshmen all the way to seniors.”

The Griffins open their season on Nov. 20 against Ramsey in the first round of the Mulberry Grove Tournament.

Last year, Father McGivney finished 2-26 in its first varsity season. The Griffins defeated Ramsey twice for their only victories.

“We had every opportunity to actually win our first game in regionals last year,” Beyers said. “We couldn’t finish it off at the end of the game. They have shown tremendous improvement and dedication. They’ve gotten better in every facet of the game, in my opinion.”

Father McGivney lost its first 12 games before beating Ramsey in the Vandalia Tournament. The Griffins defeated the Rams again in a road game later in the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

With sophomores Madison Webb and Macy Hoppes leading the way, the Griffins hope to improve on their 7-17 mark from last season.

Webb was Father McGivney’s top rebounder at 7 boards per game and Hoppes was second on the team in scoring at 6 points per game a year ago.

“They’re good defenders,” Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. “Madison does really well on the glass. Macy is a good penetrator and a good passer and she has improved her shot and so has Madison. They both can shoot from the perimeter. Madison has a good inside-outside game. Macy does a good job getting us into our offense and getting everybody involved and she is kind of a leader on defense as well.”

The Griffins had victories over East Alton-Wood River, Sandoval and Ramsey and had two wins apiece over Dupo and First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon in their first year of varsity play last winter.

“There were some bumps on the road along the way, but gaining experience for the team was pretty crucial and gave us an understanding on what varsity basketball is all about,” Oller said. “It helped us go into the off-season with a pretty good mindset on improvement.”

Father McGivney was scheduled to open its season on Tuesday against Madison in the first round of the Dupo Cat Classic.

