Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: Marquette Catholic High School

Boys Basketball

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team enjoyed its best season in program history last winter, setting a school record in victories, capturing its first sectional championship and winning three regular season championships.

With six returning players, the Explorers are setting their sights on turning in another solid season this winter.

“We’re pretty excited about the season,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “We know we’ve got some players. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. How well we play on the defensive end is really going to determine how far we can advance to the state playoffs this year.”

Seniors Sammy Green, Jake Hall and Reagan Snider and juniors Nick Hemann, Isaiah Ervin and Chris Hartrich are the top returning players from last year’s team that finished 30-4 and reached the Class 2A super-sectionals.

“Last year was incredible,” Medford said. “Going into the season, I knew we would be pretty good. I just didn’t think we would be 30-4 and going to the super-sectionals. I knew we had talented players, but I also knew we were pretty young.”

Hall and Green are back for their second seasons at Marquette after transferring from Collinsville and Edwardsville, respectively. Both averaged 11 points per game a year ago.

The Explorers start their season at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 against Lebanon in the first round of the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off. Last year, Marquette won the MELHS tournament after defeating Gibault in the championship game.

The Explorers also won the Freeburg-Columbia and Sparta tournaments last winter.

Medford is back for his eighth season as Marquette coach.

Boys and Girls Bowling

The Marquette bowling team returns for its second season this winter.

Among the returning bowlers are seniors Cameron Rainey and Luke Simmons and sophomores Nick Hamm and Jake Gatermann for the boys team and seniors Shelby Jones, Sarah Gratton, Heidi Amberg and Mary Brock for the girls squad.

Shelby Jones was the first Marquette bowler to compete in sectionals last year. She came within 10 spots of qualifying for state.

“Now that her tennis (career) is finished, she’s got her game plan for her college career, so she’ll be a little looser and move on through the next level and possibly make it to state,” said Marquette coach Mark Jones, Shelby’s father.

The girls team will have its first match on Nov. 28 against Triad at Camelot Bowl.

The boys team began its season on Nov. 7 with a win over Metro East Lutheran but lost to Southwestern two days later. Last year, the boys ended their season with a ninth-place finish at regionals.

“Last year, these boys learned quite a bit,” Jones said. “I think they understand the concept of what it means to compete. They rally around each other to get each other pumped up.”

Girls Basketball

The Explorers celebrated a winning season in Lee Green’s first year as head coach, going 15-12.

Marquette will look to finish with another winning season this winter as it returns six players — seniors Taylor Aguirre, Lauren Fischer, Lila Snider, Regina Guehlstorf and Peyton Kline and sophomore Emma Nicholson. Aguirre, Fischer and Snider were starters last year.

Marquette was scheduled to begin its season on Nov. 13 against Lebanon in the first round of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

