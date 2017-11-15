Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: Metro East Lutheran High School

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Metro East Lutheran boys basketball team has been pretty successful since Anthony Smith took over coaching duties in ‘14.

After three seasons, the Knights have won 63 games and captured two regional championships. Last year, the Edwardsville school finished 18-14 and won a Class 1A Mount Olive Regional title.

This year, the Knights will look to finish with another strong season, but they have to do it without three of their top scorers from last year — J.J. Schwarz, Noah Coddington and Braden Woolsey. All three players have graduated.

MELHS returns several players such as seniors Larry Harris and Darion Brooks and junior DeMonte Bean.

“We definitely have picked up right where we have left off last year,” Smith said. “We should be pretty competitive. We’ve got some height and we’ve got some shooters.”

The Knights begin their season at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 against Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the first round of the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off. Last year, they finished third with a 4-1 record in the tourney.

“It’s always fun to go into our tournament,” Smith said. “It’s always a great atmosphere.”

MELHS won 14 of its final 17 games — including a seven-game winning streak — to finish with its third straight winning season last winter. The Knights beat Madison 66-63 in the Mount Olive Regional championship game.

The Knights won 20 games and captured a regional title in Smith’s first season as coach. They went 25-6 the next year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

With senior Maddie Stewart and juniors Ellen Schulte, Sami Kasting and Taylor Bradley returning, the Knights hope to get back on the winning track this winter.

MELHS finished 9-17 last winter after going 14-13 the year before. The Knights lost to Lebanon 57-19 in the Class 1A Madison Regional championship game.

“We think we have a possibility of being pretty good this year,” MELHS coach Rob Stock said. “We’re still going to be younger than we have been in the past, so I think there has to be some learning curve. But in the end, we have a lot of talent on the team.”

Last year, Schulte and Kasting averaged 12 points per game and earned spots on the all-Prairie State Conference team. Bradley played in all 26 games and Stewart averaged 3.5 rebounds and finished with 30 steals.

The Knights were scheduled to start their season on Monday against Triad in the first round of the Columbia Tournament.

A year ago, MELHS lost its first three games before beating Roxana on the road for its first win. The Knights also had wins over Bunker Hill, Gibault, Vienna, Chamois, Dupo, East Alton-Wood-River, North Greene and Madison.

“I thought there were a number of games that we could have won last year,” said Stock, who is in his sixth season as coach. “But we got better as the season went on.”

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

The MELHS boys bowling team lost its only sectional qualifier from last year — Michael Coulson — to graduation, but returns Jacob Mitchell and Kyle Asbury.

Mitchell and Asbury were the top performers for the Knights in their 40-0, season-opening loss to Roxana on Nov. 7 at Airport Bowl. Mitchell shot a 473 and a 466, respectively.

Olivia Hausan and Annalise Klaas are the top bowlers for the girls, who finished 10th in last year’s Triad Regional, but they didn’t qualify any bowlers for sectionals.

The MELHS boys and girls will have a match against East Alton-Wood River at Airport Bowl on Nov. 28. It will be the season-opening match for the girls.

The bowling team is coached by Bill Gass.

WRESTLING

The Knights return all five wrestlers from last year’s team — senior Caleb Cope, juniors DaJuan Burton and Christian Brown and sophomores Sam Stewart and Timmy Lott.

Burton got the Knights’ only victory in last year’s Class 1A Mount Olive Regional, when he pinned Roxana’s Riley Bauer in a first-round consolation match.

Tim Muther is the Knights’ coach.

— By Theo Tate