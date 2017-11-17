Winter Sports Notebook 2017-18: Roxana High School

Boys Basketball

Head coach Mark Briggs returns for his 18th season this year. The Shells return a mere two seniors — Logan Presley and Brayden Davis — on a team that went 12-18 last year.

Davis is the only returning letter winner. Roxana graduated five seniors last season, including 1,000-point scorer Zach Golenor.

“This is the youngest we’ve been in a decade,” Briggs said. “We have some freshmen and sophomores who will be playing up. I’d say we have some quality young kids.”

Briggs said in his long tenure as head coach, he has never seen a Roxana basketball team this young and he expects the team to improve as the year goes along.

The Shells open the season at 8 p.m. Monday vs. Dupo at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off. Their home opener isn’t until 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 against Litchfield.

Girls Basketball

Brian Diskin returns for a second year as girls basketball coach at Roxana. The Shells finished last year with a 9-16 mark.

Roxana returns three seniors this year — guard Emma Lucas, forward Lindsey Scroggins and forward-guard Brittany Alexander.

“Emma (Lucas) is a very experienced player,” Diskin said. “We’re going to expect a lot out of her offensively and defensively.”

Alexander is out for the team for the first time this year, but she played basketball in the eighth grade. Scroggins enters her fourth year with the Shells.

Diskin said he expects the South Central Conference to be tough this year. He also said he expects Hillsboro, Pana and Gillespie to be fighting it out for the conference championship.

“I would expect for this year to be a rebuilding year for us,” Diskin said. “We’re going to try and learn as we go.”

Roxana has some younger players who will be earning varsity playing time this season. Sophomore center Kiley Winfree started toward the end of the season last year and will earn a lot of playing time this season.

“She has a lot of physical strength,” Winfree said. “And she’s in very good physical condition. She’s worked a lot on her skills in the post.”

Wrestling

The Shells will be under the guidance of Rob Milazzo for the 13th straight season in ‘17-18. Milazzo has 4 regional titles under his belt and led Roxana to qualify for the Class 1A dual state tournament in 2013-14.

Heavyweight Brett Nyswonger was the big loss from last season. He was ranked 10th on illinoismatmen.com at 285 and was a 1A state qualifier.

Junior Alex Maguire and senior Michael Cherry return after being sectional qualifiers last season. Maguire was a 1A state qualifier as a freshman, when he went 1-1 at 138 pounds.

He qualified for sectionals at 138 last season, while Cherry advanced at 145. Cherry is the lone senior on the roster this season.

Boys and Girls Bowling

Marsha Ribes will coach boys and girls bowling again this winter.

Junior Christian Bertoletti will be a bright spot for the Shells. He was a state qualifier last season after winning a regional championship as a freshman on the boys side.

Other members of the boys team include senior Marcus Hartnett, juniors Blake Adams, Ethan Baumgartner and Jake Wiegel, and freshman Logan Wonders.

On the girls side, Roxana didn’t advance anyone from regionals last season but was full of underclassmen. Brianna Tarpley was their leading bowler and returns as a senior.

