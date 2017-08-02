WOMEN’S SOCCER: National champs

× Expand Submitted photo The Fire & Ice Soccer Club, a semi-pro team owned and coached by Alton High grad and AHS Athletic Hall of Famer Lindsay (Kennedy) Eversmeyer, won the Women's Premier Soccer League title on Sunday. The squad completed a perfect 12-0 campaign and was the last team standing out of 110 from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

On Sunday the Fire & Ice Soccer Club of Belleville hoisted the Women’s Premier Soccer League championship after defeating the Gulf Coast Texans 2-1 in Corona, Calif.

The semi-pro soccer franchise is owned and coached by Alton High grad Lindsay (Kennedy) Eversmeyer and featured soon-to-be senior at AHS Briana Hatfield, Edwardsville High grad and former Lewis and Clark and Mizzou standout Katya Hessel and former LCCC All-American Nicole Howard, who is now at Louisiana State University.

Fire & Ice SC was the last standing out of 110 teams from across the U.S. and even Canada and Mexico. The championship also closed out a perfect season for the squad, which compiled a 12-0 mark on the season.

Fire & Ice SC plays its home games at Belleville West High School and Belle Clair Soccer Park in Belleville.