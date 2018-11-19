WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: A blazing season

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Lewis and Clark women’s soccer team poses after the celebration ceremony on Nov. 19 at the LCCC Commons. The Trailblazers finished 19-1 and competed in the NJCAA national tournament.

Claire Dalton couldn’t asked for a better way to end her 17-year soccer career.

The Marquette Catholic graduate got to compete in a national tournament for the first time at the college level. She helped the Lewis and Clark women’s soccer team reach the NJCAA national tournament.

“It was a great experience and it was a great season,” said Dalton, a sophomore at LCCC. “It was good to finish with this specific group of girls over the past two years. I’ve formed some pretty decent bonds with them. To end my soccer career with them means the world for me.”

Now, Dalton is figuring out what school to go to the next two years.

“I’m ready to move on and try new things,” Dalton said.

The Trailblazers finished their season at 19-1 after losing to Monroe College 4-1 on Nov. 14 in pool play of the national tournament at Foley, Ala. The Godfrey school defeated Southwestern Illinois College in the Region 24 finals on Oct. 28 and again in the district finals on Nov. 2 to win a trip to Alabama.

The team was honored in a ceremony on Nov. 19 at the school’s Commons.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the level of skill and class and the academic achievement of all of our students in the soccer program,” LCCC President Dr. Dale Chapman said.

LCCC had 11 sophomores and 10 freshmen on its team. Boitumelo Rabale, a freshman from Lesotho, was the team’s leading scorer with 21 goals and 29 assists. The Trailblazers also got strong efforts from their captains, sophomores Audrey Andrzejewski (13 goals, 8 assists) and Megan Pierce (14 goals, 16 assists).

“This was a really special group,” LCCC assistant coach Ryan Hodge said. “I’ve been here for 11 years and this group really brought the fun in coaching. This group was really easy to coach. They were willing to do anything we asked them to do.”

Head coach Tim Rooney didn't attend the event.

Dalton, Emma Lucas and Braeden Lackey of Roxana, Sydney Schmidt of Alton and Cassie Hall of Civic Memorial were the only Riverbend area players on the squad. Lucas, Lackey, Schmidt and Hall are freshmen.

“I room with Emma and Cassie, so it was kind of cool playing against those girls, then having them be my teammates,” Dalton said. “I like them. I think they’re good girls and they’re great athletes.”

Dalton played a key defensive role for the Trailblazers this season, helping the team give up just 10 goals and pick up 14 shutouts.

“We put her on the outside back,” Hodge said. “She has never played back before.”

Two years ago, Dalton helped the Marquette girls soccer team finish third in the Class A state tournament in her junior season. She graduated from the Alton school in ‘17.

In her two seasons at Lewis and Clark, Dalton had seven goals and 11 assists and helped the Trailblazers go 37-4.

Dalton said she was thrilled to play in a high school state tournament and a college national tournament in a span of three years.

“Honestly, it was an experience of a lifetime,” the sophomore said. “I wouldn’t trade these memories for anything in the world. They were great experiences that I would hold close to me for the rest of my life.”