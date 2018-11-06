WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: On to the big dance

Photo by Saint Louis University Athletics Marquette Catholic graduate Annabelle Copeland helped the Saint Louis University women's soccer team qualify for the NCAA tournament for the third time in program history.

Marquette Catholic graduate and Saint Louis University sophomore Annabelle Copeland will get to play in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament for the first time on Friday.

Copeland helped the SLU women's soccer team qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006 and the third time in program history. SLU will play Kansas at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan., in an opening-round match of the 64-team tournament. Pairings were announced on Monday.

The Billikens will take an 18-3-1 record into the match. SLU earned an automatic berth to the tournament by winning the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament. The 18 wins mark a school record for the Billikens.

Copeland played a key role in SLU's outstanding season by scoring three goals and adding two assists. She played in all 22 matches.

A year ago, Copeland earned the Atlantic-10 co-Rookie of the Week award. She played in 19 games.

A 2017 Marquette grad, Copeland helped the Explorers win regional and sectional titles in each of her first three seasons. The Alton school placed third in the state tournament in her junior season in '16.