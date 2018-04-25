WOMEN'S TENNIS: Texas-bound Trailblazers

× Expand Submitted photo The Lewis and Clark women's team poses with its NJCAA Region 24 championship trophy on April 21.

The Trailblazers women’s tennis team will compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I national tournament set for May 6-11 in Waco, Texas.

The team earned its way into the tournament with an 8-1 win over the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College in the Region 24 finals at home April 21. The Trailblazers entered the tournament as the top seed.

Lewis and Clark is currently on a five-game winning streak with victories over Blackburn College, Rend Lake College, Kaskaskia College, Fontbonne University and Kaskaskia again for the Region 24 title. The Trailblazers’ overall record is 6-2, with their only losses coming against McKendree University and Missouri Baptist University. They are undefeated at home and 1-2 on the road.

This will be the Trailblazers’ sixth consecutive trip to the national tournament.

“I expect the team to perform well at Nationals,” LCCC head coach Johnna Kinney said. “There are three returning players that have experienced playing in the national championship, so I expect to have a strong showing.”

The tournament will take place the week of May 6-11 at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center in Waco.