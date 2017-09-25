Woot, woot!

Former National Football League player Corey Wootton visited Worthen Park in Granite City on Sunday as part of the Granite City Braves youth football program’s meet-and-greet party. Wooten played six seasons with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions from 2010-2015. He retired after playing one season at Detroit in ‘15. The New Jersey native finished with 86 total tackles and 12 sacks. While playing for the Bears in 2010, he brought down quarterback Brett Favre for his first career sack in a game against Minnesota.

