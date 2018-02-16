WRESTLING: A busted lip can’t stop Surtin’s trip to state finals

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CHAMPAIGN — On Friday Noah Surtin became only the third Edwardsville Tiger to have an opportunity to wrestle for a state championship. Now the goal is to become the first Tiger to win one.

Surtin blanked Huntley’s Sam Spencer 5-0 in the semifinals at 113 pounds at the Class 3A state tournament on Friday inside State Farm Center in Champaign. With the win, Surtin becomes the first Edwardsville wrestler to compete for a state championship since Blake Blair did at 195 pounds in 2012. The third was Steve Hagestrom at 167 in 1974.

Surtin will be joined by 2 of his teammates on Saturday and a Riverbend wrestler who all remain alive in wrestlebacks, which begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

EHS’ Luke Odom (126) and Josh Anderson (220) will compete in the 3A wrestlebacks, while Roxana’s Alex Maguire (145) is still going in the 1A bracket.

Surtin is yet to be pointed on at state. He earned a 15-0 technical fall over Austin Nash of Gurnee Warren on Thursday and then an 8-0 major decision over Marmion Academy’s Michael Jaffe in the quarterfinals early on Friday.

In the semifinals against Spencer, Surtin suffered a busted lip and had numerous stoppages for blood. Finally with 9 seconds remaining in the match the trainer wrapped the bottom half of Surtin’s face in gauze so he could finish. Surtin was getting frustrated from the stoppages, but it never deterred him from remaining focused on the mat.

He was supposed to go get stitches in his lip Friday night after the match.

Now he will meet Lombard Montini’s Dylan Ragusin in the finals on Saturday. Ragusin is ranked No. 1 at 113 in the state, while Surtin is No. 2. Surtin’s only loss on the season was 3-1 to Ragusin at the Cheesehead Invite. He enters the title match with a 49-1 record.

Odom looked to join his Tiger teammate in the state finals at 126, but fell just short in a grueling semifinal bout. He lost 13-8 in a tiebreaker to Fabian Lopez of DeKalb.

Odom fell behind 2-0 early, but clawed back to take a 6-2 advantage. Lopez fought back though and led 8-7 as the final seconds ticked off of the third period, but in the final second Odom scrambled away, scoring an escape point as time expired to tie it 8-8.

The match went through 2 overtime periods before Lopez took control in the third OT and grabbed the win. Lopez is rated No. 2 in the state, while Odom is No. 5.

Odom (48-2) now awaits the winner of Huntley’s Zach Spencer (43-8) and Marmion Academy’s Nathan Callaway (31-11) in wrestlebacks.

Odom garnered an 11-2 major decision over Matt Templeton of Libertyville on Thursday and a 2-0 decision over Connor Gaynor of Chicago Mount Carmel in the quarters on Friday before losing to Lopez.

Anderson of Edwardsville won his opening match on Thursday via pinfall in 3:28 over Ben Cianchetti of Naperville Central. In the quarterfinals on Friday Anderson fell 4-2 to Cary Grove’s Cadin Koeppel to send him to the wrestlebacks. He then defeated Elgin Larkin’s Jesus Facio 9-6 to advance to Saturday.

Anderson takes a 34-11 mark into his match with Glenbard North’s Quintin Terry on Saturday.

Roxana’s Maguire started off with a bang Thursday, pinning Trent Scharpman of Orion in 1:07. On Friday he started the day with a 6-3 loss to Zach Haley of Quincy Notre Dame — the No. 1 ranked wrestler in 1A at 145 pounds. He rebounded with another first period pin in 1:09 over Lisle’s Jack Kelly to earn a date with Coal City’s Ryan Wasielewski in the wrestlebacks. Wasielewski is rated No. 3 in the state.

Maguire takes a 37-9 record into the bout. He’s looking to bring home the 28th state medal in program history for the Shells.

Alton, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River all sent wrestlers to state also, but unfortunately they all saw their seasons come to a close.

Courteney Wilson of the Redbirds drew Markus Hartmann — the No. 2 wrestler at 152 pounds in 3A — to open his tourney and was pinned in 5:36. He got a second chance in wrestlebacks on Friday, but fell 4-2 to Ashton Breen of Chicago Mount Carmel. A senior, it was the final match of his career. Wilson finished the season with a 41-14 record.

In 2A, CM had freshmen twin brothers Caine and Caleb Tyus at 106 and 113 respectively.

Both opened Thursday with wins, but fell in the quarters and in wrestlebacks on Friday. Caine lost 5-4 to Ottawa Township’s Luke Fleming and then 14-1 to Crystal Lake South’s Christian Olsen. Fleming is ranked No. 6 in the state, while Olsen is fifth. Caine closed his season at 38-7.

Caleb fell 6-5 to Antioch’s Alex Barbarise in the quarterfinals and then 2-1 to Jack Finnegan of Joliet Catholic Academy in wrestlebacks. Barbarise is rated fourth in the state at 113. Caleb finished his first prep campaign at 37-7.

EA-WR’s 2 state entries, Jake Erslon (170) and Zach Kincade (220) both saw their seasons conclude. Kincade lost his opening match via a pin in 2:17 to Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Joey Regnier and didn’t get an opportunity to compete again in wrestlebacks on Friday. Kincade finished his senior season with the Oilers at 34-9.

Erslon lost 12-0 to Fairbury Prairie Central’s Drew Hoselton on Thursday, but got another shot in wrestlebacks. Unfortunately, he fell 8-3 to Aledo Mercer County’s Steven Speaker II to end his junior season at 38-9. Hoselton is the top ranked wrestler in Illinois at 170 in 1A.

Wrestlebacks begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at State Farm Center, with medal-round matches to follow. A break will take place to clear out the arena and the state finals begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Grand March. The title matches will begin at 106 pounds.

