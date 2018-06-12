WRESTLING: A quest for a title

Six area wrestlers qualified for the Cadet and Junior National Championships as part of the Edwardsville Quest wrestling team.

Caleb Harrold, Blake Moss, Luke Odom, Lloyd Reynolds and Noah Surtin of Edwardsville and Garrett Sims of Alton will join six other Quest wrestlers at the national championship event on July 13-21 at Fargo, N.D.

Harrold, Moss, Odom and Reynolds will compete in the Cadet division. Surtin – who won a Class 3A state title for Edwardsville over the winter – and Sims will compete in the Juniors division.

Harrold, Odom and Surtin qualified in Freestyle and Greco, Moss and Reynolds qualified in Freestyle and Sims qualified in Greco.