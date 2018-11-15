WRESTLING: Back to the mats

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City wrestling team poses on Wednesday during GCHS picture day. The Warriors start their season on Wednesday.

For the first time in seven years, the Granite City wrestling team will have a new coach.

John Venne takes over duties for the Warriors for the 2018-19 season, replacing George Kirgan, who resigned after six years following last winter. The Venne era begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the Warriors travel to East St. Louis to compete in a quadrangular match against East St. Louis, Cahokia and Mount Zion.

Civic Memorial officially kicks off the area wrestling season at 6 p.m. Monday, when it travels to Belleville East to take on the Lancers in a dual match.

East Alton-Wood River will start its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a quadrangular against CM, Carlyle and Pittsfield. Alton starts its season at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 with a road match against Moline. Roxana begins its season at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 with a triangular against Althoff and Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

Last year, the Warriors finished 14-7 in dual matches, their 84th consecutive winning season. But they didn’t get any state qualifiers.

Roxana and Alton each had one state qualifier and CM and EA-WR each had two. One of those state qualifiers, Roxana’s Alex Maguire, placed third in Class 1A.