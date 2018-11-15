WRESTLING: Back to the mats

by

For the first time in seven years, the Granite City wrestling team will have a new coach.

John Venne takes over duties for the Warriors for the 2018-19 season, replacing George Kirgan, who resigned after six years following last winter. The Venne era begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the Warriors travel to East St. Louis to compete in a quadrangular match against East St. Louis, Cahokia and Mount Zion.

Civic Memorial officially kicks off the area wrestling season at 6 p.m. Monday, when it travels to Belleville East to take on the Lancers in a dual match.

East Alton-Wood River will start its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a quadrangular against CM, Carlyle and Pittsfield. Alton starts its season at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 with a road match against Moline. Roxana begins its season at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 with a triangular against Althoff and Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

Last year, the Warriors finished 14-7 in dual matches, their 84th consecutive winning season. But they didn’t get any state qualifiers.

Roxana and Alton each had one state qualifier and CM and EA-WR each had two. One of those state qualifiers, Roxana’s Alex Maguire, placed third in Class 1A.