WRESTLING: Bethalto Bulls get a pair of placewinners at Midwest Nationals

The Bethalto Bulls wrestling club had a pair of wrestlers who placed third in the Midwest Nationals on July 8 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Bryce Griffith finished third in the 86-92 pound weight class in the fifth and sixth grade division. He defeated Bryar Lane of Midwest Central Youth 10-0 in the third-place match.

Peyton Bechtold came in third in the 139-152 pound weight class in the seventh and eighth grade division. He beat Tom Culp, who was unattached, 8-0 in the third-place match.