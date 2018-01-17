WRESTLING: CM edges Roxana

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

ROXANA — The Roxana Shells and Civic Memorial Eagles each have a rich history when it comes to wrestling, so when they meet on the mat it’s expected to be a good competition.

That was the case on Wednesday as the Eagles edged the Shells 40-36 in a dual at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium. Unfortunately with illness, injury and low numbers in certain classes there were only 4 matches out of the 14 weight classes that took place along with 1 exhibition match. That left 10 forfeits on the night. There were no double forfeits.

After CM logged a pair of forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, the first match of the night took place at 120 with freshman Caleb Tyus of the Eagles picking up an 11-3 major decision over Roxana freshman Zach Hayes. The win left CM ahead 16-0.

Three forfeit wins for Roxana flipped it to 18-16 in favor of the Shells. Then junior Alex Maguire of Roxana earned an impressive 9-1 major decision over Peyton Bechtold of the Eagles at 145. Maguire and Bechtold had squared off at the Mascoutah Invitational with Maguire garnering a 7-4 decision. Shells’ head coach Rob Milazzo said after the dual he was pleased with the more dominant outcome on Wednesday for Maguire, who was a state qualifier as a freshman and sectional qualifier as a sophomore.

The other matches on the mat Wednesday included Roxana’s Logan Carpenter earning a 13-2 major decision against CM’s Isaac Wojikowski at 160 and Blake Harkey of the Shells getting a 16-8 major over Hunter Thornton of the Eagles at 195.

That win left Roxana ahead 36-28, but CM picked up forfeit victories at 220 and 285 to close out the dual. While the Shells won the head-to-head matches 3-1, the Eagles only forfeit 4 bouts to Roxana’s 6, which turned out to be the difference.

Isaac Katzmarek of the Shells and Hunter Hargrave of CM also squared off in an exhibition match at 152 pounds on Wednesday.

× Jeremy Christeson 1-17-18 CM wrestling coach Jeremy Christeson talks about winning a dual vs. Roxana on the road on Wednesday while being shorthanded and the stiff competition for the Eagles to close out the regular season before regionals.