WRESTLING: Eagles get a pair of champions at CM tournament

BETHALTO – After defeating East St. Louis' Melvin Rodgers 8-3 in the 113-pound championship match of the 39th annual Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament, Caleb Tyus had a big smile on his face.

The Civic Memorial freshman won his first tournament championship in the high school level. He finished with a 2-0 record in the tournament to boost his season record to 5-0. He also received a big trophy with his effort.

Moments later, another Civic Memorial freshman came out on top. Dillon Dublo beat Winfield's Ben Provost 7-5 in the 138-pound title match and finished with a 3-0 record.

Tyus and Dublo were the only Riverbend wrestlers who won championships at the 18-team tournament at the CM gymnasium.

The Eagles came one place short of earning a team trophy at the tournament, finishing fourth with 137 points. Mattoon won with 173, followed by Vandalia in second with 168 and East St. Louis in third with 148.

CM was in third going into the medal round.

East Alton-Wood River came in 10th with 77 points. First-year coach Tim Donohoo was unavailable due to illness and assistant coach Josh Lankford took over coaching duties for the tournament.

The Oilers had four wrestlers place. They got second-place finishes from Jake Erslon (170) and Zach Kincaide (220), a fourth-place finish from Josh Franklin and a sixth-place finish from Gabe Grimes (195).

Civic Memorial's junior varsity team had two wrestlers place. Sophomore Brady Christeson earned a trophy after finishing second at 152 and freshman Houston Armbruster received a medal after coming in third at 106.

The top two finishers earn trophies and finishers third through sixth receive medals.

The Eagles also had second-place finishes from freshmen Caine Tyus (106) and Peyton Bechtold (145), a third-place finish from junior Hudson Brown at 126 and a sixth-place finish from freshman Briley Christeson at 160. Caine and Caleb are twin brothers.

After receiving byes in the first two rounds, Caleb Tyus pinned Vandalia's Dakota Gasaway in second period in the semifinals to advance to the 113 championship match against Rodgers.

In the title match, Tyus scored a takedown with 1:07 left in the first period to take a 2-1 lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

Dublo got pins over EA-WR's De'Shawn Warren in the quarterfinals and David Deist of Jersey in the semifinals to advance to the 138 title match against Provost. Dublo, who competed in his first matches of the season on Saturday, stormed to a 7-0 lead after two periods in the championship match.

CM and EA-WR were the only area teams in the tournament. The Eagles and Oilers faced each other in five matches and CM won three of them. CM beat the Oilers 48-29 in a dual match on Nov. 21 in the season-opening match at EA-WR.

CM had 11 wrestlers compete in the tournament and eight of them are freshmen. Jeremy Christeson, a 1995 CM grad, takes over coaching duties this winter.

The Eagles will have a triangular match against Alton and Granite City on Thursday at Granite City and will compete in the Pontiac Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Oilers will compete in the Benton Tournament next Saturday.

× Jeremy Christeson 12 2 17 First-year Civic Memorial wrestling coach Jeremy Christeson discusses his team's performance at the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

× Caleb Tyus 12 2 17 Civic Memorial freshman Caleb Tyus discusses his championship in the 113-pound division of the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

× Dillon Dublo 12 2 17 Civic Memorial freshman Dillon Dublo discusses his championship in the 138-pound division at the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Saturday.