WRESTLING: EHS sweeps triangular with Alton and Althoff

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — It’s the time of year to fix problems and polish skills on the mat for the upcoming postseason run.

The Edwardsville Tigers did just that on Thursday in a triangular at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center against the visiting Alton Redbirds and Althoff Crusaders. EHS defeated Alton 60-19 in Southwestern Conference action and bested Althoff 45-22 to sweep the triangular. In the third dual the Crusaders downed the Redbirds 51-23.

With the wins the Tigers are now 19-2 overall and 5-0 in the SWC and have earned at least a share of the conference crown. Alton dipped to 5-10 and 1-4 on the league slate with the losses.

It was a big night for Edwardsville junior Noah Surtin. After losing his first match of the season at the rugged Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin, 3-1 in the championship match to Dylan Ragusin of Lombard Montini on Saturday, Surtin returned to the mat on Thursday with a pair of wins via pin. Wrestling at 120 pounds, he pinned Althoff’s Darion Heavens in 1:02 and then later pinned Alton’s Gus Kodros in 3:12 to improve to 31-1 overall on the season.

Surtin was one of three Tigers to pick up a pair of wins in the circle on Thursday. Freshman Grant Matarelli also won 2 bouts at 106 and sophomore Luke Odom prevailed twice at 132 pounds.

Matarelli won a grueling 3-2 decision over Althoff’s Matthew Minick to set the tone in that dual and then pinned AHS’ Bryant Minton in just 48 seconds later in the night.

Odom earned a 15-5 major over Anthony Federico of the Crusaders and pinned Alton’s Damion Jones in 1:13. He is now 30-1 on the season.

Surtin is currently ranked second at 113 in Class 3A in the state according to www.illinoismatmen.com, while Odom is No. 5 at 126 pounds.

Edwardsville also got 2 big wins at 220 pounds from 2 different wrestlers. Josh Anderson pinned Riley Owens of the Redbirds in 29 seconds, while Tyler McCracken pinned Althoff’s Andrew Mcelligot in 3:29.

As for Alton, it received 2 victories from 2 different grapplers. Courteney Wilson won an 11-2 major decision over Drew Gvillo of the Tigers to open that dual and pinned Joe Braunagel in 1:17 against the Crusaders. Pierre Evans earned a 15-0 technical fall over Althoff’s Josh Humbert and then grinded out a 6-4 decision against EHS’ Will Zupanci.

AHS is a little banged up. It was without regulars in the lineup Zak Wilson (170), Nolan Woszczynski (182) and Ryan Kane (220). Wilson and Kane are out with injury while Woszczynski was missing due to illness.

The Redbirds and Tigers kicked things off at 152 pounds on Thursday with Wilson staking the Birds to a quick 4-0 lead, but that didn’t last long.

EHS responded with 5 straight wins with bonus points to leap in front 30-4. There were a pair of forfeits and then pins by Eric Epenesa (170), Sam Martin (195) and Anderson (220).

Alton stopped the bleeding when heavyweight Kyle Hughes pinned Edwardsville’s Lloyd Reynolds in 5:58 to cut it 30-10 to close the first half of the dual.

EHS continued racking up bonus points in the second portion of the dual. The Tigers got pins from Materalli (106), Surtin (120), Odom (132) and Dylan Wright (138) along with a forfeit win in the lower weights.

Alton’s only victories came from Garrett Sims with a pin in 2:51 at 126 and Evans’ decision at 145.

Against Althoff, Edwardsville needed some tough wins to set the tone. Matarelli jump started it with his 3-2 win at 106, followed by fellow freshman Maxon Karnes edging Isaiah Bernal of the Crusaders 5-4 in overtime at 113. Surtin then picked up a pin at 120 to make it 12-0.

It got interesting later when Althoff standout Zac Braunagel — ranked No. 1 at 182 in 1A — earned a 25-10 technical fall over EHS’ Riley Scheffel, cutting it to 27-22.

The Tigers closed out the dual with a pair of forfeit victories and McCracken’s pin at 220 though.

Wilson catapulted Alton to a 6-0 lead against the Crusaders with a pin, but it proved to be its lone lead. Althoff got bonus points in 6 matches along with 3 forfeit wins to cruise to victory.

The Redbirds got wins on the mat from Wilson (152), Kodros (120) and Evans (145) along with a forfeit win at heavyweight against the Crusaders.

Edwardsville is back in action at 6 p.m. Friday at Missouri power CBC, while Alton returns to the mat at 9 a.m. Saturday, playing host to Belleville East and Cahokia.

× Jon Wagner 1-11-18 Edwardsville head coach Jon Wagner discusses picking up a couple of dual wins in a triangular vs. Alton and Althoff on Thursday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

× Eric Roberson 1-11-18 Alton head coach Eric Roberson talks about a tough triangular on Thursday against Edwardsville and Althoff at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center with a couple of dual losses, but the importance of getting some individual matchups and victories.

× Noah Surtin 1-11-18 EHS' Noah Surtin talks about picking up a pair of victories by pin in a triangular on Thursday at home with Alton and Althoff and the importance of bouncing back after his first loss of the season at the Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin.