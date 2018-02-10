WRESTLING: Eville’s Odom and Surtin earn sectional titles

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

GODFREY — Edwardsville’s Noah Surtin and Luke Odom are on a mission.

That mission is to become the first EHS wrestlers to win state championships.

They each took another step towards that goal on Saturday, winning sectional championships at the Class 3A Alton Sectional at AHS.

Surtin won a crown at 113 pounds, improving to 46-1 on the season, while Odom won at 126 pounds, also improving to 46-1. Surtin heads to the 3A individual state tournament at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena the second ranked wrestler in the state at 113. Odom is perched at No. 5 at 126.

The dynamic duo will be joined at state by Edwardsville teammate Josh Anderson, who finished second at 220 pounds on Saturday. Alton’s Courteney Wilson also qualified at 152 pounds, finishing fourth to be the only Redbird grappler to advance to state this season.

Surtin, a junior, won the first sectional title of his career, but it wasn’t a cakewalk. In the semifinals at 113 he found himself in a battle with Lockport’s Matt Ramos — the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the state.

With the match knotted at 2-2 at the end of regulation it took 2 overtime periods to decide it. Surtin ultimately won 3-2, choosing top in the final OT and riding out Ramos to capture the win.

He followed it up with a 3-0 decision over Plainfield South’s Enzo Silva in the title bout. Silva is an honorable mention at 113 in the state.

Odom had an easier road to his crown. He didn’t allow a point to be scored on him in 3 wins. In the finals he faced Chicago Heights Marian’s Carlos Champagne — the No. 3 wrestler in the state at 126 — and came away with a 5-0 decision.

Surtin and Odom are looking to build off of their 2017 state tournaments. Odom finished third at 106 a year ago as a freshman, while Surtin was fifth at 113 as a sophomore.

Anderson advanced through a grueling bracket to join his Tiger teammates. There were 5 of the top 6 wrestlers in the state at 220 cast in the Alton Sectional. Anderson isn’t even a honorable mention.

His comeback victory in the semifinals secured his spot at state. Trailing 12-4 to Tom Gustafson of Plainfield Central, Anderson turned the tides and picked up a victory via a pin in 4:11. That win came on the heels of a pinfall win in 5:22 over Minooka’s Connor Briley in the quarterfinals — the No. 5 ranked wrestler at 220 in the state.

Anderson lost 15-7 in the finals to Matthew Hennessey of Plainfield North. Hennessey is 40-0 and the topped ranked grappler in Illinois at 220. This mark’s Anderson’s first trip to the state tournament.

As for Alton’s Wilson, he needed a big effort against Belleville West’s Logan Johnson at 152 pounds in the consolation semifinals to punch his ticket to state. Johnson, who had bested Wilson twice earlier this season, ultimately bowed out with an injury default, but Wilson owned a 4-0 advantage before the match was called.

Wilson was then pinned in 3:26 in the third-place match by Kevin Countryman of Providence Catholic to finish fourth. Wilson, a senior, will be making his first trip to state.

After falling 14-4 to Plainfield South’s Jake Kendall in the quarterfinals, Wilson had to claw his way back through the consolation bracket. He earned a 10-4 decision over Minooka’s Jake Ryan and a 9-5 decision over Granite City Jared Skaggs before getting the win over Johnson.

Alton’s other mat-men at the sectionals came up short of state. Gus Kodros (120), Garrett Sims (126), Pierre Evans (145), Nolan Woszczynski (182) and Kyle Hughes (285) all saw their seasons conclude.

EHS had sent 7 grapplers to sectionals, but Dylan Wright (132), Will Zupanci (138), Sam Martin (195) and Lloyd Reynolds (285) all fell short of qualifying for state.

Granite City sent 4 wrestlers to Alton, but unfortunately was unable to advance any of them to state.

Nathan Nelson (113), Skaggs (152), Reide Wilson (182) and Chase Nelson (195) represented the Warriors at sectionals. Wilson had the best shot for GCHS.

After falling 10-3 to Jackson O`reilly of Oswego East in the quarterfinals, Wilson fought back through the consolation bracket. He bested Tavain Jones of Moline 8-2 and Tommy Dantzler of Homewood Flossmoor 14-7, but then lost to Yousif Salah of Lockport 7-1 a round short of qualifying for state.

The individual state tournament for 1A, 2A and 3A kicks off on Thursday at U of I’s State Farm Arena in Champaign and continues through Saturday.

CLASS 2A LINCOLN SECTIONAL — The Civic Memorial Eagles will be represented by a pair of freshmen at the 2A state tournament.

Caine Tyus (106) finished second, while his twin brother Caleb (113) finished third to keep their impressive first prep seasons going.

Caine Tyus ran into East St. Louis’ Anthony King — ranked No. 2 in the state at 106 — in the finals and lost 12-5.

Caleb Tyus fell to Justin Cardani of Champaign Centennial 13-5 in the championship semifinals and was dropped into the consolation bracket. Cardani is No. 1 in the state at 113.

He then picked up a 4-2 win in a tiebreaker of Lamonte Barns of Cahokia and an 11-3 major decision over Trey Pearcy of Charleston to finish third.

Hudson Brown (126), Peyton Bechtold (145) and Isaac Wojickiewcz (152) all saw their seasons come to an end in Lincoln for CM.

CLASS 1A VANDALIA SECTIONAL — Roxana’s Alex Maguire and East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Erslon and Zach Kincade punched their tickets to the 1A state tournament on Saturday at the 1A Vandalia Sectional.

Maguire picked up a sectional championship at 145 pounds for the Shells. He continued his dominance on the mat with first-period pins in his first 2 matches at sectionals, after winning both of his regional bouts with first-period pins. In the finals he bested Ryan Chambers of Murphysboro 9-2 to earn the crown. Chambers is ranked sixth in the state in 1A at 145.

The win helped Maguire, a junior, qualify for state for the first time since his freshman season.

Erslon (170) and Kincade (220) both took fourth place for the Oilers to advance. This marks Erslon’s first trip to state. Kincade, a senior, advances for the second time in his career. He also went as a sophomore.

EA-WR saw the season come to an end for Hunter Morales (160) and Adam Newberry (285). Roxana had campaigns close for Cody Cherry (113), Zach Hayes (120), Matthew Olbert (126) Jordan Katzmarek (132), Logan Carpenter (152) and Blake Harkey (195).

Both of Metro East Lutheran’s entries’ seasons came to a close on Saturday in Vandalia. Jakob Schroeder (106) and Timmy Lott (220) neither won a match at sectionals.

