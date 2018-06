After coming out on top in the 146-pound weight class in the girls division of the Illinois Wrestling Officials and Coaches Association Freshman/Sophomore state tournament on March 11, Alton’s Khaila Hughes has gotten another notch in her belt.

Hughes will represent Team Illinois at the Women/Cadet/Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D. on July 12-20. The soon-to-be AHS sophomore will compete at 144 pounds in the Cadet division.