WRESTLING: Oilers advance five, Shells four at Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — Saturday marked the first step in the wrestling postseason journey and for Roxana and East Alton-Wood River there wasn’t much to complain about.

The Oilers advanced 5 wrestlers and secured 2 championships, while the Shells qualified 4 and brought home 3 titles at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

The team prize went to the Althoff Crusaders, who compiled 183 points and locked down 4 individual championships.

“We brought 7 and got 5 out,” EA-WR head coach Dave Sobol said. “It was a good day’s work.”

Drew Sobol (106) and Zac Blasioli (132) of EA-WR won their fourth straight regional championships on Saturday. Sobol entered ranked third in the state, while Blasioli was second in their respective divisions. Also advancing for the Oilers were: Austin Hammond (120), Adam Copeland (220) and Jon Wright (285).

Roxana had a trio of champs in Alex Maguire (138), Michael Cherry (145) and Brett Nyswonger (285). Also advancing for the Shells was Jacob Carpenter (126).

It was the first step for both Sobol and Blasioli who placed at state last season. Sobol finished fourth at 106, while Blasioli was second at 152 in 2016.

Sobol felt like he handled his business for the most part. He defeated Litchfield’s Bailey Powell 16-5 in the title bout at 106.

“I wrestled pretty good,” he said. “I caught myself in maybe not the best situations so I kind of bailed out, but I pretty much dominated the whole match and never really felt out of control.”

He admitted managing his weight as a senior wrestling at the lowest weight class is his biggest obstacle as he steers through postseason.

“I’m definitely not as strong as I would like to be cutting a lot of weight,” Sobol said. “It’s definitely harder than it was the prior three years. It’s all about managing the weight properly and not lose it all in one day and drain myself.”

Blasioli has something to prove after dropping down 3 weight divisions from last year. He wants to dominate the competition in the postseason. Beating No. 3 ranked state wrestler Max Kristoff of Althoff 14-7 in the finals was a good way to start that trend.

“I check illinoismatmen.com quite a bit and I’m kind of underrated right now just because I dropped so much weight and I wanted to get the point across that there’s a big scoring gap,” Blasioli said. “I wanted to take it to him from the start of the day.”

Roxana coach Rob Milazzo was stoked to see his 3 champs. Cherry was a nice addition to the title stand for the Shells. He entered the No. 2 seeded wrestler at 145, but won all three of his matches via pins on Saturday, including a pin of top rated Rylan Frankford of Litchfield in 2:24 in the finals.

Milazzo believes the work Cherry and Maguire do together in the practice room is helping them both improve and succeed.

“(Frankford) had beaten him twice, but he came back and beat him and he did it in impressive fashion,” Milazzo said of Cherry. “It’s just a testament of what he’s done in the room and it certainly helps having a good workout partner in Maguire. I’m really proud of him. He’s come on strong at the end of the year and I hope he does the same thing next week.

“There’s an old saying that champions come in pairs and (Cherry and Maguire) both did a nice job today and I’m proud of them.”

Cherry was just glad to see his hard work paying off with great results.

“It feels good,” Cherry said. “I’ve just been working harder in practice, trying to be the best I can be. I’m pushing harder and harder every day.

“I just need to keep working hard and get in better shape and keep pushing myself to be the best I can be.”

Maguire, just a sophomore, was a state qualifier last season and is currently ranked seventh in the state at 138. He picked up an 18-0 technical fall victory over Carlinville’s Nate Burns in the finals Saturday and feels he’s wrestling with a lot more confidence than he did as a freshman.

“I was kind of nervous last year, but I don’t think I’m going to be that nervous anymore,” Maguire said. “I feel a lot better now. It’s all the stuff from my coaches, they’ve helped me out in any possible way that they could and my teammates have pushed me to be the best I can be.”

Nyswonger handled his business at heavyweight, picking up pins in his two victories, including a pin of EA-WR’s Wright in the finals in 4:25. Wright does a good job fighting on his feet, which gives Nyswonger trouble, but once he got him to the ground he utilized his power to get the pin.

The Roxana heavyweight is ranked sixth in the state and trying to work his way back to state after qualifying at 220 as a junior.

“It feels good,” Nyswonger said of winning the regional. “I knew I was going to have some tough competition here, but I figured I’d be able to pull it out and get first. It’s going to help me out in my sectional seeding. Hopefully I can go into next week and win sectionals and go on up to state and hopefully win that.”

Coach Sobol gave Nyswonger credit in his win over Wright. In the end he’s just happy to see them both advancing.

“This is the second time they’ve wrestled,” Sobol said. “Jon was beating him 4-1 and got pinned and that’s heavyweights. You live by the sword, die by the sword, but Brett did a nice job and he’s an awesome kid. I’m happy for both of them. Everybody is 0-0 again, throw out all the records.”

As for the other EA-WR advancers, Hammond pinned Mount Olive’s Ryan Reid in 1:15 to earn third place at 120 and Copeland pushed through with a third-place finish at 220. Carpenter was also third for the Shells, pinning Carlinville’s Isaac Daugherty in 1:13 in his last match at 126.

Behind Althoff in the team standings on Saturday were: Litchfield (139), Carlinville (93), EA-WR (90), Mount Olive (81), Roxana (80.5), Pittsfield (62) and Metro East Lutheran (3).

The top three placers in each weight class now advance to the Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 12. The individual state tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 at Champaign’s State Farm Arena.