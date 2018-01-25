WRESTLING: Redbirds cruise past Shells on senior night

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

GODFREY – The Alton wrestling team gave Courteney Wilson, Nolan Wosczcynski and Ryan Kane a nice sendoff on Thursday.

The Redbirds celebrated senior night by cruising past the Roxana Shells 58-14 in the final regular season dual match for both teams at AHS. Alton, which won 11 of 14 matches, ended its regular season with a two-match winning streak and a 12-12 record.

The Redbirds return to action on Feb. 3 at the Class 3A Quincy Regional.

The Shells will compete in the Litchfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday to wrap up their regular season. They will compete in the Class 1A Althoff Regional on Feb. 3.

Wilson and Wosczcynski picked up victories in their final home matches, while Kane is out for the season due to an injury he suffered at the Mascoutah Invitational earlier in the season.

The three seniors were recognized before the match. They have been valuable members for the Redbirds' wrestling program, combining for 200 career victories.

Wilson, who plans to attend Howard University next year, improved to 30-8 and got his 83rd career win after pinning Roxana's Logan Carpenter with 12 seconds left in the first period at 152.

Wosczcynski, who plans to head to the U.S. Army after he graduates from AHS, improved to 24-10 and picked up his 66th career win after pinning Blake Harkey with 28 seconds left in the first period at 195.

Kane had a 7-1 record before getting injured. He will attend either the University of Michigan or Tulane University next year.

Alex Maguire and brothers Michael and Cody Cherry were the only Roxana wrestlers who picked up victories on Thursday.

The match began with Alton's Kaleb Vann getting a forfeit win at 106. After Cody Cherry picked up a win at 113, the Redbirds won three straight matches to take a 19-5 lead.

Roxana cut the lead to 19-14 after Michael Cherry and Maguire won their matches at 138 and 145, respectively. Alton won the final seven matches, four of them were on forfeit.

Gus Kodros pinned Zak Hayes with 16 seconds left in the first period at 120, Damien Jones beat Matthew Olbert 8-5 at 126, Garrett Sims won 10-2 over Jordan Katzmarek at 132 and Grant Lockhart defeated Issac Katzmarek 7-2 at 160.

Joab Tobin (170), David Vandergriff (182), Riley Owen (220) and Kyle Hughes (285) won their matches by forfeit for the Redbirds, who were coming off a 52-17 win over Belleville East on Wednesday.

Michael Cherry pinned Lawson Bruce with 29 seconds into the 138 match, Cody Cherry won 18-2 over Bryant Minton at 113 and Maguire edged Pierre Evans 8-5 at 145.

× Nolan Wosczcynski, Courteney Wilson and Ryan Kane 1 25 18 Alton seniors Nolan Wosczcynski, Courteney Wilson and Ryan Kane discuss their team's 58-14 win over the Roxana Shells as well being recognized before the match on Thursday.