WRESTLING: Roxana’s Maguire, EA-WR’s Kincade win regional crowns

BELLEVILLE — Roxana’s Alex Maguire and East Alton-Wood River’s Zach Kincade began their postseason journeys in grand fashion on Saturday at the Class 1A Althoff Regional.

Maguire won a regional championship at 145 pounds, while Kincade corralled the regional crown at 220. Kincade and Maguire each won all their matches via pin on Saturday.

Maguire earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed at 145 and then was dominant, winning both his bouts with first-round pins. He was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore and is attempting to return to state for the first time since his freshman season.

He pinned Hillsboro’s Noah McCormick in 1:10 in the semifinals and then stuck Litchfield’s Tyler Thiessen in 1:53 in the finals.

Kincade was also the top seed at 220. He won via pinfall over Pierce Heizer of Red Bud in 1:10 in the semifinals and pinned Althoff’s Andrew McElligott in 3:56 during the title match.

Kincade will be looking for his first return to state since his sophomore season next weekend at the Vandalia Sectional. He only wrestled half of the season as a junior.

Maguire will be joined by 5 of his teammates at Vandalia. Sophomore Cody Cherry (113), freshmen Zach Hayes (120) and Matthew Olbert (126) and juniors Jordan Katzmarek (132) and Logan Carpenter (152) also advanced. Hayes and Carpenter finished second, while Cherry, Olbert and Katzmarek took third.

The top 3 finishers qualify for sectionals. Next week the top 4 finishers in each weight division will advance to state.

EA-WR had 5 qualifiers on Saturday, including Kincade. Juniors Hunter Morales (160) and Jake Erslon (170), senior Gabe Grimes (195) and junior Adam Newberry (285) will join Kincade in Vandalia. Erslon finished runner-up, while Morales, Grimes and Newberry were all third.

Metro East Lutheran matched its program best by advancing 2 grapplers to sectionals. Freshman Jakob Schroeder (106) and sophomore Timmy Lott (220) both made it with third-place finishes.

Host Althoff captured the team title, edging Litchfield. Roxana was third, while EA-WR finished fourth and MELHS was eighth.

CLASS 3A QUINCY REGIONAL — The Edwardsville Tigers secured the 3A Quincy Regional team title, accumulating 177 points to breeze by Belleville West (118.5) and Collinsville (117.5).

The Tigers qualified 7 wrestlers for the Alton Sectional next weekend, including 3 champions.

Junior Noah Surtin won at 113, while sophomore Luke Odom was champion at 126 and junior Josh Anderson prevailed at 220.

Other advancers for EHS were: Dylan Wright (third at 132), Will Zapanci (third at 138), Sam Martin (second at 195), Lloyd Reynolds (second at 285).

Granite City had a champion and 4 total qualifiers. Reide Wilson of the Warriors won the crown at 182 pounds, while Nathan Nelson (113), Jared Skaggs (152) and Chase Nelson (195) all finished third.

Alton brought home zero titles from Quincy, but qualified 6 wrestlers for the sectional at AHS.

Courteney Wilson (152) was second for the Redbirds, while Gus Kodros (120), Garrett Sims (126), Pierre Evans (145), Nolan Woszczynski (182) and Kyle Hughes (285) all finished third.

CLASS 2A MASCOUTAH REGIONAL — The Civic Memorial Eagles qualified 6 mat-men for the Lincoln Sectional.

CM didn’t have any champions, but had 4 of its 6 wrestlers finish runner-up.

Freshmen Caine Tyus (106) and Caleb Tyus (113), junior Hudson Brown (126) and freshman Peyton Bechtold (145) all earned second-place finishes. Freshmen Dillon Dublo (138) and Isaac Wojickiewcz (152) both took third.

Cahokia ran away with the team title, gathering 202 points to distance itself from second-place East St. Louis (119). The Eagles were third in the team standings with 110 points.

× Alex Maguire 2-3-18 Roxana junior Alex Maguire discusses his sectional championship at 145 pounds on Saturday at the 1A Althoff Regional. Maguire earned a first round bye and then had first round pins in the semifinals and finals.

× Zach Kincade 2-3-18 EA-WR senior Zach Kincade discusses his championship at 220 pounds on Saturday at the 1A Althoff Regional and what to expect at the Vandalia Sectional.

× Tim Donohoo 2-3-18 First-year EA-WR wrestling coach Tim Donohoo talks about getting 5 kids out of the 1A Althoff Regional on Saturday, how he thought the Oilers competed and what to expect at the Vandalia Sectional.