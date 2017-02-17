WRESTLING: Seven area wrestlers win first-round matches at state

Seven area wrestlers won their first-round matches on Thursday at the IHSA state tournament in Champaign.

Drew Sobol and Zac Blasioli of East Alton-Wood River, Alton's Keontay Holmes, Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter, Luke Odom and Noah Surtin of Edwardsville and Kyle Thompson of Granite City advance to the quarterfinals, which start today at State Farm Center.

In Class 3A, Odom pinned Chicago Mount Carmel's Colton Drousias with one second left in the third at 106, Surtin defeated St. Charles East's Ben Anderson 7-0 at 113, Holmes knocked off Conant's Lee Fuller 10-3 at 182 and Thompson defeated Lake Zurich's Kyle Fleming 4-2 in overtime at 195.

Odom will face Mundelein's Dane Durlacher, Surtin will wrestle Stevenson's Tommy Fressa, Holmes will face Highland Park's D.J. Penick and Thompson will go up against Downers Grove South's Sergio Villalobos in today's quarterfinal matches.

In 2A, Carpenter defeated Zian Rosario of Chicago Agricultural Science by technical fall at 195. He advances to wrestle Fenwick's Jacob Kaminski in the quarterfinals.

In 1A, Sobol pinned Coal City's Brandon Stmad with 13 seconds left in the second at 106 and Blasioli beat North Boone's Zach Westlund 13-0 at 132. Sobol will wrestle El Paso-Gridley's Jaime Gregory and Blasioli will face Joe Worms of Illini Bluffs in the quarterfinals.

Four area wrestlers lost their first-round matches.

In Class 1A, Roxana's Brett Nyswonger was pinned by Knoxville's Ricky Cantu with 1:01 left in the second and EA-WR's Jon Wright was pinned by LeRoy's Alex Lemont with one second to go in the third. Both wrestled at 285.

Rafael Roman and Baylor Montgomery of Edwardsville lost their first-round matches in Class 3A. Roman lost 4-2 to Jake Keating of Naperville Central at 145 and Montgomery fell 7-1 to Glenbard North's Anthony Marre at 152.