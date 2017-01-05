WRESTLING: Shells go 0-3 in quadrangular match

BELLEVILLE EAST 42, ROXANA 33; VANDALIA 63, ROXANA 18; MASCOUTAH 42, ROXANA 24 -- The Shells lost all three matches in a quadrangular match against Belleville East, Vandalia and Mascoutah on Thursday at Roxana.

Jacob Carpenter (126), Alex Maguire (138), Michael Cherry (145), Logan Carpenter (152), Nathan Wallace (160) and Brett Nyswonger (285) won matches against Belleville East.

Maguire (138), Cherry (145) and Nyswonger were the only Roxana wrestlers to pick up victories against Vandalia.

The Shells will wrestle O’Fallon and Triad in a triangular match at 6 tonight at O’Fallon.