WRESTLING: Six area wrestlers win first-round matches at state

Civic Memorial twin brothers Caine and Caleb Tyus turned in strong debuts at the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday.

The CM freshmen won their first-round matches at Class 2A. Caine pinned Hinsdale South's Aiden McGivney in the second period at 106 and Caleb defeated St. Rita's Zack Rotcovitch 14-2 at 113. Caine improved to 38-5 and Caleb bumped his record to 37-5.

All three of the Edwardsville Tigers' state qualifiers won their first round matches in Class 3A. Noah Surtin defeated Warren's Austin Nash by technical fall at 113, Luke Odom defeated Libertyville's Matt Templeton 11-2 at 126 and Josh Anderson pinned Naperville Central's Ben Cianchetti in the second period at 220.

Roxana's Alex Maguire also won his first round match on Thursday, making it a total of six area wrestlers clearing the first-round hurdle at state. Maguire pinned Orion's Trent Scharpman with 53 seconds left in the first period at 145 in Class 1A.

Courteney Wilson of Alton and Jake Erslon and Zach Kincade of East Alton-Wood River lost their first round matches on Thursday.

Wilson was pinned by Barrington's Markus Hartman with 24 seconds left in the 152-pound first round match in Class 3A.

In Class 1A, Erslon lost 12-2 to Prairie Central's Drew Hoselton at 170 and Kincade was pinned by Joey Regnier in the second period at 220.

The state tournament resumes today and ends on Saturday.