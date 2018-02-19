WRESTLING: state wrestling compilation video

× state wrestling compilation video Watch this compilation video from the individual state wrestling tournament on Feb. 16-17 feature Edwardsville's Noah Surtin and Luke Odom and Roxana's Alex Maguire. Surtin won a 3A state title at 113 pounds, while Odom was third in 3A at 126 pounds and Maguire was third at 145 in 1A.

The Edwardsville Tigers and Roxana Shells enjoyed some stellar performances at the individual state tournament at Champaign's State Farm Arena on Thursday-Saturday.

EHS' Noah Surtin became the first state champion in Tiger wrestling history, winning the Class 3A 113-pound title. Odom also brought home a medal for Edwardsville, finishing third at 126 pounds.

Maguire corralled a third-place medal at 145 pounds in 1A. It was the highest medal for the Shells at state since 2006. Maguire bested 3 state-ranked grapplers on Saturday to earn his medal.

Watch this compilation video documenting the trio's strong weekend in Champaign.

EHS also advanced Josh Anderson to the 3A state meet at 220 pounds. Unfortunately Anderson came up a win short of the medal round, advancing to Saturday's final day in wrestlebacks.

Alton, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River advanced individuals to state also, but unfortunately didn't bring home any hardware. Courteney Wilson (152) of the Redbirds, Caine Tyus (106) and Caleb Tyus (113) of CM and Jake Erslon (170) and Zach Kincade (220) of the Oilers all came up short.

Only Wilson and Kincade were seniors out of all of the state qualifiers.