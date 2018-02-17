WRESTLING: Surtin becomes E’ville’s first state champ

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CHAMPAIGN — Noah Surtin achieved a first on Saturday. The junior became the first state champion wrestler in Edwardsville Tiger history.

Surtin earned the Class 3A title at 113 pounds with a 7-6 decision over Dylan Ragusin of Lombard Montini. After becoming the third Edwardsville wrestler to reach the state finals, joining Steve Hagestrom (167 pounds in 1974) and Blake Blair (195 pounds in 2012), he finally accomplished what no Tiger wrestler before him had — becoming a state champion. He earned the 13th state medal in Edwardsville history on Saturday.

Joining Surtin as medalists at state this season from the AdVantage News coverage area were, his EHS teammate Luke Odom, who finished third at 126 pounds in 3A and Roxana’s Alex Maguire, who also took third in 1A at 145 pounds.

Surtin and Odom became back-to-back medalists for Edwardsville. Last season Odom was third at 106 as a freshman, while Surtin was fifth at 113 as a sophomore. They join Blake Blair as the only Tiger wrestlers to earn multiple medals in their career.

Surtin didn’t have an easy time making EHS history in the finals. He raced out to a 5-0 lead on Ragusin and staved off the hard charge back by the No. 1 wrestler in 3A at 113 to get the win and go down in the annals of EHS wrestling.

Surtin finished the season at 50-1. His only loss on the season was a 3-1 decision to Ragusin at the Cheesehead Invitational in Wisconsin in January. He admitted he learned a lot from that loss, most notably to be aggressive on offense. That aggression got him the early lead and allowed him to earn the most important victory of his career thus far.

He said he wanted to win the state championship for himself, his team and his coaches. Head coach Jon Wagner returned to the mat with his wrestlers at state after missing the 3A Alton Sectional while undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

He was sideline with assistant coach Eric Pretto as Surtin won the gold. The EHS junior ran and leaped into his coaches’ arms. It was also Wagner’s 51st birthday on Saturday.

Wagner didn’t want his medical issues to take the emphasis off the hard work and dedication of his wrestlers. While Surtin reached the top of the mountain, Odom — just a sophomore — nabbed his second straight third place medal with a stellar performance.

After falling in a heartbreaking overtime match during the semifinals on Friday night, Odom recovered with a pair of wins on Saturday.

He defeated Zach Spencer of Huntley 8-4 to catapult into the third-place bout at 126. He then edged Dylan Burnoski of Lombard Montini 2-0 to complete his state tournament.

Odom, who finished his sophomore season at 50-2, won the second state medal of his career. He was also third as a freshman at 106 pounds.

Roxana’s Maguire was no slouch on the mat Saturday either.

He had to accumulate 3 wins on on the final day at state to earn his medal. He logged a 13-4 major decision over Ryan Wasielewski — the No. 3 wrestler in the state — a 5-2 decision over No. 4 Brody Ivy of Sterling Newman and finally an 8-0 major decision over No. 6 Ryan Chambers of Murphysboro for third. It was Maguire’s third win over Chambers this season. Maguire is not ranked in the state.

By finishing third, he became the highest finisher for the Shells since Tommy Hill was third at 125 pounds in Class A in 2006. It was the 28th state medal in Roxana wrestling history.

Maguire finished his junior season with a 40-9 record. The state medal was the first of his career on his second trip to state. He also qualified for state as a freshman.

He had an impressive postseason run, earning a 6 first-period pins on his way to his medal. He had 2 at the 1A Althoff Regional, 2 at the Vandalia Sectional and 2 more at state.

Edwardsville’s Josh Anderson came up a win short of a medal on Saturday, falling via pinfall to Glenbard North’s Quentin Terry in 2:50. A victory by Anderson would have given the Tigers 3 medalists in the same season for the first time in program history.

Anderson finishes his junior campaign at 34-12 after the first trip to state in his career.

Edwardsville is in good shape with Surtin, Odom and Anderson all back next season.

× Noah Surtin 2-17-18 EHS junior Noah Surtin discusses becoming the first state champion in Tiger wrestling history and winning it for himself, his team and his coaches. Surtin, who won at 113 pounds in the 3A tournament on Saturday, talked about the hard work it took and how long he'd dreamed of the moment, too.

× Jon Wagner 2-17-18 Edwardsville head coach Jon Wagner talks about getting his first state champion in school history in Noah Surtin on Saturday, how nice it was to return to state after missing the sectional for surgery and the solid showings of fellow Tiger wrestlers Luke Odom and Josh Anderson.

× Alex Maguire 2-17-18 Roxana's Alex Maguire discusses finishing third at 145 pounds at the 1A state tournament and earning the 28th all-time medal for the Shells, giving credit to his coaches and teammates to help get him to this level.

× Luke Odom 2-17-18 Edwardsville's Luke Odom talks about finishing third at 126 pounds at the 3A state tournament on Saturday and what he has to do to get to the state title match next season as a junior.