WRESTLING: Thompson, Nabors lead Warriors at Geneseo Tourney

Granite City seniors Kyle Thompson and Korinthian Nabors celebrated second-place finishes at the Geneseo Tournament on Saturday.

Thompson placed runner-up at 195 after losing 2-1 to Rock Island’s Erick Cole in the championship match. Nabors lost to Geneseo’s Sam Thomas 5-1 in the 285 title match to finish with his second runner-up tournament finish of the season.

Thompson and Nabors turned in the Warriors’ top finishes in the two-day Geneseo Tournament. Granite City placed 13th out of 17 teams with 78 points. Providence Catholic won the tournament with 206.5 points.

Another Granite City wrestler, Chase Nelson, also placed at Geneseo, finishing sixth at 170 after being pinned by Ashton Stoner-Degroot of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Prairie in the fifth-place match. He’s now 15-22.

A month ago, Nabors finished second at the William “Red” Schmitt Tournament. After losing to Thomas on Saturday, he dropped to 25-3.

Nabors finished third at 285 in last year’s tournament.

Thompson, who placed third at 160 in the 2016 tournament, was leading Cole 1-0 after the second period before Cole rallied to pull off the win. Thompson is now 29-8.

Chris Santiago (106), Josh Harsh (120) and John Hirsch (152) each finished 2-2 for the Warriors, who will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday with a road match against Belleville West. Granite City is 12-7 overall and 4-2 in Southwestern Conference play with seven dual matches left.