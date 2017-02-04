WRESTLING: Tigers capture sixth straight regional crown

GRANITE CITY – After three months, Luke Odom enjoys being part of the Edwardsville wrestling team.

“They push me every day in the practice room,” the Edwardsville freshman said. “We all push each other and it's nice that it's paying off.”

Odom helped the Tigers win their sixth straight regional wrestling championship – a program record – on Saturday at the Class 3A Granite City Regional. Edwardsville won the eight-team tournament with 195.5 points.

Edwardsville qualified 10 wrestlers to the Normal Community Sectional next weekend and Sims is one of them. He won the regional title at 106 by beating Collinsville's Jalen May by technical fall in the championship match.

“This is one for three,” Odom said. “I want to go all the way this year.”

Odom will be joined by Rafael Roman, Baylor Montgomery, Markel DeBerry, Noah Surtin, Guy Brown, Dylan Wright, Ben Schlueter, Joe Griffin and Josh Anderson at sectionals, which starts on Friday and ends Saturday.

“It's going to get tougher,” Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said. “We're just going to get with them and keep talking to them about competing hard and rising to the challenges and hopefully work the game a little bit more as far as how they're going to wrestle in that sectional and how they're going to wrestle and do things and come prepared.”

The host Warriors finished third with 119.5 points and will send seven wrestlers to sectionals. They are Kyle Thompson, Korinthian Nabors, Josh Harsh, John Hirsch, Cordele Mackin, Reide Wilson and Chase Nelson.

“We're ready for sectionals,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said. “That's what we do it for. That's what we train for all year long. Hopefully, we'll do something at sectionals.”

The Alton Redbirds placed fifth with 96 points and have just three sectional qualifiers in Garrett Sims, Keontay Holmes and Keyondrick Russell.

“I'm proud of our kids and I'm proud of the way they worked,” Alton coach Eric Roberson said. “They worked really hard. But a lot of them are going home disappointed today and they have to use that as fuel.”

With the regional championship, the Tigers qualified for the Class 3A dual team sectional tournament at a site that has yet to be announced.

Edwardsville won its 15th regional title and its 10th under Wagner. The Tigers won their regional crown in Wagner's first season as head coach 19 years ago.

The regional title is part of a successful Edwardsville season that included 23 dual wins and a Southwestern Conference championship.

“I like my team,” Wagner said. “They came out hungry and they've been working hard. I like the way they competed and it happened to be a special day.”

Surtin (113), Roman (145), Montgomery (152) and DeBerry (170) also won regional championships. Brown placed second at 160 and Wright (126), Schuleter (132), Griffin (138) and Anderson (220) each finished third.

Schlueter, Griffin, Roman and Brown are seniors.

Thompson and Nabors will continue their senior seasons next week at sectionals after winning regional titles in come-from-behind fashion on Saturday. Thompson beat O'Fallon's Kobey Bosworth 4-3 in the 195 finals and Nabors pinned Quincy's Matthew Dade with 52 seconds left in the 285 championship match. Both Granite City seniors won their second straight regional crowns.

Thompson, who recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Quincy University, scored a takedown with 31 seconds left in the third period to pull off the win over Bosworth. He's 33-8.

“In regionals and state series, it comes down to who has the most heart at the end of the match and that what it was,” Thompson said. “I had the most heart to be able to come back and get that last takedown to finish it off.”

Harsh and Wilson finished second at 120 and 170, respectively. Hirsch (145), Mackin (160) and Nelson (182) each finished third.

Nelson won his 182 match by disqualification over Edwardsville senior Connor Mikulait after getting injured with 1:30 left in the third period.

“I feel bad for Nelson, who got hurt and he had to injury default that match,” Kirgan said. “In the middle of the match, he's down by one and he gets slammed. He had to finish the match with possibly a broken rib. He laid there really hard. I told the kid, 'It's your choice. Do you want to continue or do you want to wrestle? I'm not going to be mad.' He said, 'I can't wrestle, coach.' He had more left, but he couldn't breathe. I hate when a match ends like that.”

Sims (113) and Holmes (182) and Russell placed third at 195 for the Redbirds, who were 1-7 in the final round.

“I expected more than three out,” Roberson said. “The final round was not a good performance. We didn't wrestle like we were ready. We were sluggish in the finals. We made some mistakes late in some matches and that cost us. When you're in a third-place match, there's no room for error.”

Alton had five wrestlers lose in the third-place match.

IHSA CLASS 3A GRANITE CITY WRESTLING REGIONAL

Team scores -- Edwardsville Tigers 195.5, O`Fallon Panthers 142, Granite City Warriors 119.5, Collinsville Kahoks 113, Alton Redbirds 96, Quincy Blue Devils 83, Belleville West Maroons 63, Belleville East Lancers 23.5.

106 -- Championship match: Luke Odom, Edwardsville, def. Jalen May, Collinsville, by technical fall; Third-place match: Blake Peter, Quincy, def. Chris Santiago, Granite City, 10-0.

113 -- Championship match: Noah Surtin, Edwardsville, def. Garrett Sims, Alton, by technical fall; Third-place match: Nasim Chebli, O’Fallon, def. Garrett Lee, Collinsville, 6-4.

120 -- Championship match: Alek Ziegler, O’Fallon, def. Josh Harsh, Granite City, 8-1; Third-place match: Trey Fernandes, Belleville East, def. Drew Evans, Collinsville, 8-5

126 -- Championship match: Jevon Pargo, Collinsville def. Alex Fulton, O’Fallon, 18-8; Third-place match: Dylan Wright, Edwardsville def. Hunter Hobbs, Alton, 8-6 (OT).

132 -- Championship match: Justin Koderhandt, Belleville West, def. Jacob Blaha, Collinsville, 9-3; Third-place match: Ben Schlueter, Edwardsville, def. Matthew Peters, Quincy, 9-2.

138 -- Championship match: Logan Johnson, Belleville West, def. Patrick Grzywacz, Collinsville, 2-1; Third-place match: Joe Griffin, Edwardsville, def. Jalen Jones, O’Fallon, 7-2.

145 -- Championship match: Rafael Roman, Edwardsville, def. Garrett Bass, Belleville West, 2-0; Third-place match: John Hirsch, Granite City pinned Courtney Wilson, Alton, 4:11.

152 -- Championship match: Baylor Montgomery, Edwardsville, def. Hunter Yohn, Quincy, 7-2; Third-place match: Caleb Grau, Belleville East, def. Zach Warren, Collinsville, 7-6.

160 -- Championship match: Jack Bond, O’Fallon, def. Guy Brown, Edwardsville, 5-4; Third-place match: Cordele Mackin, Granite City, def. Nolan Woszczynski, Alton, 8-6.

170 -- Championship match: Markell DeBerry, Edwardsville, def. Reide Wilson, Granite City, 7-2; Third-place match: Russell March, Collinsville, pinned Gavin Mast, Quincy, 2:28.

182 -- Championship match: Mason Hewitt, O’Fallon, def. Keontay Holmes, Alton, 3-2; Third-place match: Chase Nelson, Granite City, def. Connor Mikulait, Edwardsville, by disqualification.

195 -- Championship match: Kyle Thompson, Granite City, def. Kobey Bosworth, O’Fallon, 4-3; Third-place match: Keyondrick Russell, Alton, pinned Sam Martin, Edwardsville, 1:13.

220 -- Championship match: Tyree Williams, Quincy, def. Brian Ahle, O’Fallon, 3-2; Third-place match: Josh Anderson, Edwardsville, pinned Grady Womack, Alton, 2:43.

285 -- Championship match: Korinthian Nabors, Granite City, pinned Matthew Dade, Quincy, 5:08; Third-place match: Mason Baker, O’Fallon, def. Ryan Kane, Alton, 3-2.