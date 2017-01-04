WRESTLING: Tigers claw back to stun Panthers

EDWARDSVILLE — The Babe Stahlhut Arena inside the Jon Davis Wrestling Center was rocking and rolling Wednesday night.

After the Edwardsville Tigers fell behind Southwestern Conference rival O'Fallon 31-27, sophomore Josh Anderson bumped up to heavyweight and got a dramatic pin, spurring his team to a 39-31 victory.

With the win EHS improved to 15-3 overall and remained undefeated in the SWC at 4-0. The Panthers suffered their first loss of the year, falling to 13-1 overall and 3-1 on the league slate.

O'Fallon has won 38 of its last 41 matches, but all 3 losses have come at the hands of the Tigers.

“I thank God every day for the ability to come out here and wrestle and compete for his glory and compete for my coaches who are some of the hardest working in the state of Illinois,” Anderson said. “It doesn't get any better than that.”

The match essentially came down to a coin flip. Both O'Fallon coach Glen Exton and Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner were playing their chess match and the flip offered the check mate.

A coin flip determines which team reports their grappler at the scorer's table first. At 220 pounds the Panthers lost the flip, meaning they had to report first. When they announced their entry of Brian Ahle, EHS decided to bump Anderson up to 285 and insert Bo Meikamp in at 220.

Ahle pinned Meikamp in 1:44 to give O'Fallon its first lead of the night at 31-27. It set up Anderson's heroics.

Anderson gave up approximately 30 pounds to freshman Mason Baker in the heavyweight showdown. Behind by three points late in the match, Anderson got Baker to the mat on his back with 14 seconds left in the third period and with 7 seconds remaining the ref slapped the mat for the pin and the arena erupted.

“It can't come any closer than that can it?” Exton said. “My heavyweight is just a freshman so I'm proud of him. He wrestled a good hard match against a guy who placed at the Dvorak. It was a good match for him, it was a good match for our team. I'm proud of our kids. We went toe to toe with Edwardsville.”

Wagner said of Anderson, “The kid really went after it and I though he went after it for the whole match. He went with the double under hooks and he finally got his hands locked. He got his hands locked in the middle of the mat and was able to pull him down in a scramble and the big boys, once they get down it's hard to get up.”

Anderson said it was just a matter of trying to wear down the bigger Baker. He stayed patient and once he got him down he went for the pin and got it. As the cheers reverberated off the rafters only one thing went through Anderson's mind.

“I'll be honest, the first thing that went through my head was thank you God for this opportunity,” Anderson said. “It's always an amazing experience every time.

“It's an amazing feeling to realize all the hard work you've put in has paid off. You get to get the win for your team, get the win for yourself and the team will benefit from it and you got it for yourself to help prepare for state.”

Anderson's pin for the Tigers followed a trio of pins by the Panthers. Mason Hewitt started the streak for O'Fallon at 182 with a pin in 1:23 over Conner Mikulait, followed by Kobey Bosworth's pin in 1:50 at 195 vs. Sam Martin and Ahle's pin of Meikamp.

“They've got a nice little murderer's row there,” Wagner said. “We knew we were going to be real hard pressed there. We're underweight. That was Bo's (Meikamp) first match back this season, so he's not where he needs to be yet. Conner and Sam are a little underweight, too.

“We knew what we were in for, they came out here ready and they came out here to win.”

Wagner was real pleased with the performance of Ben Schlueter earlier in the dual at 132 pounds also. Schlueter edged O'Fallon's Alex Fulton 3-2 in a tight match.

“They had a nice wrestler there in Alex Fulton, they bumped him up to wrestle Ben and Ben came through,” Wagner said. “That was early on, not as much excitement, but that was a real big match.”

Other wins on the night for Edwardsville came from Noah Surtin via a pin in 57 seconds at 120, a 23-9 major by Rafael Roman at 145, a 9-0 major by Baylor Montgomery at 152, a 10-2 major by Markel DeBerry at 170 and a pin in 59 seconds to close out the dual by Benn Lunn at 106. Luke Odom opened the night winning by forfeit at 113.

Now the Tigers are on to the Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis. The grueling tournament is set for Friday and Saturday and can by followed live at www.trackwrestling.com.

“We're looking to get some great matches and get some guys up on the stand,” Wagner said. “The Dvorak and the Cheesehead besides the conference are our main goals. After we come back from Cheesehead we'll start focusing on the state series.”

But Wednesday's win will give EHS something to talk about on the way to Wisconsin.

“We've always got our success to think about and keep us motivated, but in the end you've got to start preparing for your next match like it's the hardest one you're ever going to have,” Anderson said. “Yes it's good to have the success, but you've got to put it behind you and work toward the next one.”