WRESTLING: Tigers earn wins over Redbirds and Crusaders

EDWARDSVILLE — A sixth straight Southwestern Conference championship got a little closer for the Edwardsville Tigers on Thursday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers swept a triangular, defeating SWC rival Alton 52-24 and the Althoff Crusaders 48-24, improving to 17-3 overall and 5-0 on the league slate.

In Thursday's other match, the Redbirds topped Althoff 48-33. The Birds are now 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the SWC. The Crusaders dipped to 18-7 with the pair of losses.

The step toward another conference crown is a big deal for Edwardsville and the first of a set of goals on the season. The Tigers will also be looking for their sixth straight regional title when the postseason hits.

“We put a lot of emphasis on (the SWC),” EHS coach Jon Wagner said. “We put a lot of emphasis to be at our best for these nights. We take it very seriously. We don’t take anybody lightly. We like winning Southwestern Conference championships. And don’t get me wrong, we want to go farther than that, but our conference is very good, our conference has a lot of good coaches and we respect them and we want to win.”

It wasn't an easy task on Thursday, as the Tigers were fresh off of the top-notch Cheesehead Tournament in Wisconsin. That's a grueling tournament, which ended Saturday with Edwardsville finishing 14th out of 31 teams. EHS was missing key components to its lineup due to illnesses Thursday, too.

“We're not at full strength, but I think that's the sign of a good team when you're not at full strength and you can still plug some guys in and kudos to those guys that got plugged in like Sam Martin and Bo Meikamp,” Wagner said. “It's tough coming off the Cheesehead. So much is at stake with the conference title on the line. We've got to be ready for these conference matches because the title is at stake and the Cheesehead, we're not always quite ready after that, so it's a grind, but kudos to the kids they came through.”

Edwardsville started strong vs. the Redbirds, jumping out to an 18-0 lead with three straight pins. Baylor Montgomery (152), Guy Brown (160) and Markell DeBerry (170) all picked up bonus points with pins for EHS.

Alton answered though.

The Redbirds posted three consecutive pins themselves. Keontay Holmes (182), Keyondrick Russell (195) and Grady Womack (220) earned pins to tie the dual 18-18.

Alton's heavyweight Ryan Kane then gave his team a 21-18 edge when he bested EHS' Lloyd Reynolds 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker. Kane posted an escape post in the fourth overtime to earn the win.

“He gutted out an overtime win at heavyweight,” AHS head coach Eric Roberson said. “Our upper weights did a good job for us and kind of kept us in it a little bit.”

But while Alton had its strength at the upper weights, it was Edwardsville's lower weights that provided the hammer.

After Benn Lunn earned a forfeit victory, Luke Odom (113) and Noah Surtin (120) picked up back-to-back pins to catapult the Tigers ahead 36-21.

“They’re hammers down there and not only are they good, but they pin,” Wagner said of his lower weights. “They’re pinners. They get a lot of pins for us, so that’s a lot of bonus points.”

The freshman Odom, fresh off a second-place finish at the Cheesehead, improved to 26-4 on the season with two wins on Thursday. He thought the weekend in Wisconsin was a huge confident booster returning to the conference slate.

“It was a hard week coming off the Cheesehead,” Odom said. “Just practices and trying to get our weight back down to be able to do this. I feel like we were pretty confident getting ready to wrestle Alton. Noah (Surtin) and Benn (Lunn) are good practice partners. We push each other every day in the practice room.”

After a 7-2 decision by Hunter Hobbes of Alton at 126 pounds, Edwardsville closed out the dual with three straight victories. Jack Evans (132) and Joe Griffin (138) logged pins and Rafael Roman garnered a 17-5 decision at 145 over AHS' Courteney Wilson.

“They’ve got some hammers there down low and that’s where we’re a little bit young and inexperienced,” Roberson said. “I knew that coming in, but I just think our guys need to battle a little bit tougher. Even in the matches that maybe they’re outmatched, they’ve got to learn how to battle. They need to see this competition because this is what we’re going to be battling very soon come regional time.”

Althoff wasn't a slouch in the triangular either, offering a good match for the Tigers and Redbirds.

For Alton, Garrett Sims (113), Pierre Evans (138), Wilson (145), Russell (195) and Womack (220) earned pins against the Crusaders and Nolan Woszczynski (160) picked up a major decision.

Holmes had a tough match with Althoff's Zac Braunagel, falling 7-3, at 182. Holmes is ranked No. 7 in the state at 182 pounds in Class 3A, while Braunagel is No. 2 at 170 pounds in 1A.

“That was good for both kids,” Roberson said. “I kind of had a hunch they might do that. That’s good, that’s good for both guys. They’re from different classes. Two real good wrestlers there. That match came down to conditioning. That was it, it came down to who was in better shape.”

Against the Crusaders, Edwardsville received pins from Lunn (106), Surtin (120), Will Zupanci (138), Roman (145), Brown (160) and Bo Meikamp (220). Odom, Norman Harris (170) and Sam Martin (195) also had wins.

Roberson knew Althoff would be tough for the Tigers and Birds.

“We can’t overlook Althoff,” Roberson said. “I don’t care what class they are. They put 14 kids out there and they’ve got some tough kids in the lower weights and in that kind of lower-middle area, we knew exactly what we were in for. We were glad to get out of here with a team win.”