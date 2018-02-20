WRESTLING: Tigers fall short at Mattoon

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

MATTOON -- The Edwardsville wrestling team has been enjoying a season that included 25 dual match wins, Southwestern Conference and regional championships and their first individual state champion in program history.

On Tuesday, the Tigers had an opportunity to extend their outstanding season to four more days as they took on the Providence Catholic Celtics in the Class 3A Mattoon Dual Team Sectional finals.

But the Celtics had other ideas.

Edwardsville's season ended at 25-3 after losing to Providence Catholic 33-24, making it the seventh year in a row the Tigers lost in the dual team sectional finals. The Celtics advanced to compete against Barrington in the state quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Barrington beat Libertyville 44-23 in the Huntley Sectional finals on Tuesday.

Providence, a 10-time state champion, eliminated the Tigers in sectional play for the second time in three years. The New Lenox school edged Edwardsville 31-30 in the sectional finals in '16.

The Tigers last qualified for dual team state in 2009, the first year IHSA wrestling expanded to three classes.

Edwardsville advanced to the sectional round by winning the Class 3A Quincy Regional on Feb. 3, its seventh straight regional championship.

The Tigers were coming off a memorable weekend at the individual state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, where Noah Surtin became the first Edwardsville wrestler to win a state title after placing first at 113.

Surtin was one of five Edwardsville wrestlers who won their matches on Tuesday. The others were Luke Odom, Josh Anderson, Lloyd Reynolds and Sam Martin.

The dual match began at 160. The Tigers trailed 13-0 after losing their first three matches, but Martin broke up the shutout by pinning the Celtics' Brennan Geers with 41 seconds left in the first at 195. He started a string of three straight wins for Edwardsville.

Anderson, who competed at the state tournament over the weekend, defeated Providence's Logan Anderson 3-1 in overtime at 220. He scored a two-point takedown with 38 seconds left in the extra period.

Reynolds edged Tom Farley 1-0 at 285 to cut the Celtics' lead to 13-12. Reynolds scored the only point on an escape in the second period.

Providence won matches at 106 and 113 to boost its lead to 20-12 before Surtin pinned Russ Heimlich with two seconds to go in the second at 120 to help the Tigers get within 20-18.

The Celtics increased their lead to 23-18 after Alonso Serrano beat Edwardsville's Jack Evans 6-4 at 126.

Luke Odom, who placed third at 126 at state, gave the Tigers a 24-23 lead after a forfeit win at 132. But Providence came back to win the final three matches to win the dual and improve its record to 20-10.

Dylan Wright was the lone senior in the Edwardsville lineup. He lost 6-3 to Providence's Matt Pirc at 138.

Will Zupanci (145), Drew Guillo (152), Grant Matarelli (106), Maxon Karnes (113), Blake Moss (182), Caleb Harrold (170) and Eric Epenesa (160) also lost matches for the Tigers.

Edwardsville won its seventh straight Southwestern Conference title. The Tigers placed third at the Ron Sauer Duals at Fox High School, ninth at the Dvorak Tournament, 19th at the Cheesehead Tournament and first at the Hickman Tournament in Columbia, Mo.

