WRESTLING: Tigers roll over Warriors on the road

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville Tigers rolled in Granite City on Thursday.

EHS earned 8 pins in the Southwestern Conference dual and picked up a lopsided 63-9 victory over the Warriors. The Tigers are now 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the SWC after the win, while GCHS dipped to 10-4 and 3-1 with the loss.

Edwardsville won 12 of the 14 matches on the night and never trailed. Granite City head coach George Kirgan looked to make some chess moves early in the dual which didn’t work out too well for the Warriors.

The night started at 160 pounds with Granite City’s Andrew Hale falling behind 18-4 to EHS’ Caleb Harrold before ultimately being pinned in 5:32 to put the Tigers up 6-0.

The most physical bout of the dual came next at 170 with Eric Epenesa of Edwardsville grinding out a 5-4 decision over Brendan Davis of the Warriors.

Another pin for the Tigers came at 182 from Riley Scheffel over Jeff Tyler, who bumped up for the bout, in 2:47 to propel them in front 15-0.

GCHS finally got on the board with Reide Wilson earning some bonus points with a pin in 1:57 over Edwardsville’s Sam Martin. Wilson bumped up from 182 to get the win.

The Tigers responded though with 9 straight wins. They got pins at 220 from Josh Anderson, 285 from Lloyd Williams, Noah Surtin at 120, Jack Evans at 126, Dylan Wright at 132 and Will Zupanci at 145 over that stretch.

Freshman Grant Matarelli picked up a big 7-0 decision over Granite City senior Chris Santiago at 106 during the scoring spree. Fellow EHS freshman Maxon Carnes found himself behind 1-0 to Nathan Nelson at 113 with 12 seconds to go in regulation before scoring an escape point and sending it to overtime. Carnes was then able to get a takedown to pull out a come-from-behind 3-1 win in OT.

The Warriors finally earned their second win of the night when Jared Skaggs got a 4-1 decision over Drew Gvillo of the Tigers in the final match of the night.

Now Granite City will look to regroup as it heads to the always grueling Kansas City Stampede Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors then battle Triad at home on Dec. 27 before playing host to the annual William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28-29.

Edwardsville is idle until it competes in the Dvorak Tournament at Harlem High School in Machesney Park on Dec. 22-23.

× Jon Wagner 12-14-17 Edwardsville head coach Jon Wagner discusses the Tigers' dominant 63-9 win at Granite City on Thursday behind 8 pins.

× Grant Matarelli 12-14-17 Edwardsville freshman Grant Matarelli talks about his 7-0 decision over Granite City senior Chris Santiago at 106 pounds on Thursday during a big 63-9 dual victory for the Tigers.

× Eric Epenesa 12-14-17 EHS sophomore Eric Epenesa talks about grinding out a 5-4 decision against Granite City's Brendan Davis in a physical match on Thursday at GCHS.