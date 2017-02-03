Wrestling turns to the postseason

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Roxana’s Brett Nyswonger (right) locks up with Alton’s Ryan Kane at heavyweight during a dual Jan. 26 at Larry Milazzo Gym. Nyswonger enters the 1A Mount Olive Regional Saturday, while Kane enters the 3A Granite City Regional.

Roxana’s Brett Nyswonger is ready for the postseason.

The senior heavyweight knows what’s on the line after being a state qualifier last year at 220. He enters the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional on Saturday owning a 36-4 record and a No. 6 ranking in the state.

“I’ve wrestled 220 the last three years and I’m thinking bumping up to heavyweight and being quicker than most of the heavyweights from wrestling quicker, lighter guys (at 220) has helped me out,” Nyswonger said. “It’s just all coming together for me this year.

“I would really like to place at state this year. I feel like I’ve got a good chance. I qualified last year and only lost by one point to the kid who got second (at 220).”

Nyswonger is only one of many Greater Alton wrestlers with high aspirations entering the postseason.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers will be cast in the Mount Olive Regional with the Shells, while the Civic Memorial Eagles travel to the Class 2A Jersey Regional and Alton heads to the Class 3A Granite City Regional.

Roxana head coach Rob Milazzo knows the field will be stacked in Mount Olive but said his team is up to the challenge.

“They know what we need to do and we’re going to have some tough competition,” Milazzo said. “Brett (Nyswonger) is going to have to beat (Jon) Wright (EA-WR); he’s beaten him before and he’s going to have to beat him again. Unfortunately we didn’t get a chance to see him when we wrestled them in the dual. I like Brett’s chances and Alex (Maguire) is wrestling real well right now. Those are two guys that are returning state qualifiers and we expect them to be back there.

“Michael Cherry has come on strong over the last couple of weeks and we’re looking forward to what he can do. We’re hoping to get some sleepers through as well.”

Maguire is ranked No. 7 in the state at 138 pounds for the Shells, joining Nyswonger in the state rankings. Besides Nyswonger, the only senior for Roxana is Jacob Carpenter (126).

EA-WR has a couple of state-ranked wrestlers, too. Drew Sobol sits at No. 3 at 106 pounds, while Zac Blasioli is No. 2 at 132 pounds. Both were state placers last season as juniors. Sobol was fourth at 106, while Blasioli finished second in 1A at 152 pounds. Sobol, Blasioli and Wright are EA-WR’s seniors.

They are all part of a stacked regional spearheaded by the Althoff Crusaders, ranked No. 11 as a team in 1A. Carlinville and Litchfield garnered honorable mention status in the state.

Other state-ranked individuals in Mount Olive Saturday include: Chase Bittle (Althoff, 126, No. 1), Collin Davidson (Litchfield, 126, No. 11), Max Kristoff (Althoff, 132, No. 3), Danny Braunagel (Althoff, 152, No. 1), Maxx Fritz (Mount Olive, 152, No. 2), Jonny Darrah (Mount Olive, 160, No. 9), Zac Braunagel (Althoff, 170, No. 2) and Jacob Dixon (Carlinville, 170, No. 6).

The Redbirds will have their work cut out for them in 3A. Edwardsville enters as the No. 15-ranked team in the state, while O’Fallon is an honorable mention.

But head coach Eric Roberson said don’t count out some of the other Southwestern Conference teams in attendance, including AHS.

“We’re not completely looking at it (individually),” Roberson said. “We still want to make some noise and be competitive as a team. I think we have enough individuals to make it halfway interesting, but these guys know we stress this is a team sport and we still try to wrestle like that.

“Obviously O’Fallon and Edwardsville are going to be favored, but don’t forget about Alton, Collinsville, Belleville West and Granite City.”

The Birds will be led by senior Keontay Holmes, rated No. 7 in the state at 182 pounds. He and fellow senior Keyondrick Russell (195) lead a formidable bunch that also features Garrett Sims (120), Hunter Hobbs (126), Nolan Woszczynski (160), Christian Everage (170), Grady Womack (220) and Ryan Kane (285), to name a few.

“Probably we need to work on attitude,” Russell said of Alton. “It’s attitude and mental toughness. A lot of kids like to stop, give up, or not wrestle up to their potential.

“Mental is No. 1. We’re in good condition. We have the technique, we have the skills, it’s just the mental toughness — that’s what you need. Right now it’s good, but it’s not what it should be.”

The field will be stacked with state-ranked wrestlers in Granite City. Edwardsville freshman Luke Odom is the No. 1-ranked kid in the state at 106. Other ranked grapplers include Noah Surtin (Edwardsville, 113, No. 7), Justin Koderhandt (Belleville West, 132, No. 10), Rafael Roman (Edwardsville, 145, No. 12), Mason Hewitt (O’Fallon, 182, No. 5), Kyle Thompson (Granite City, 195, No. 8) and Korinthian Nabors (Granite City, 285, No. 11).

Roberson is sure his seniors will be ready entering Saturday.

“Our seniors aren’t thinking about this is their last shot; they just need to think about today and tomorrow,” Roberson said.

In 2A the Eagles will enter led by senior Brandon Carpenter, ranked No. 5 in the state at 195 pounds. Carpenter will be joined by fellow CM seniors Eian McIntire (152) and Brandon Copeland (160) looking to do damage in Jerseyville.

The field will be led by Cahokia, ranked No. 14 on the team front in 2A, and honorable mentions Triad and Waterloo.

Besides Carpenter, other state-ranked wrestlers at Jersey include Anthony King (East St. Louis, 106, No. 8), Tyler Dunn (East St. Louis, 132, No. 3), Jacob Mitchell (Highland, 132, No. 12), Martell Boone (Cahokia, 145, No. 11), Trent Rakers (Highland, 160, No. 2) and Jacob Bullock (Cahokia, 220, No. 5).

And as all the Greater Alton wrestlers enter the postseason, they should have their eyes on the prize just like Roxana’s Nyswonger.

“The past years I’ve been a little more timid, because I always used to look at stats and worry that this kid is ranked here, this kid is ranked there,” Nyswonger said. “I just realized you’ve got to go out there and wrestle your hardest every time and go at them like it’s any other kid. Do the same things to try and win, then get to the state tournament and try and win it all.”

