WRESTLING: Warriors come from behind to beat Kahoks

GRANITE CITY -- A year ago, the Collinsville Kahoks beat the Granite City Warriors for the first time in their program history..

On Friday, the Warriors made sure they weren’t going to lose to Collinsville for the second straight year.

Granite City came back from a 24-10 deficit to win the next seven matches and celebrated a 49-24 victory over the Kahoks. The Warriors improved to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in Southwestern Conference play.

“They showed a lot of character,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said. “Our kids dug deep. We were down in some matches and ended up getting some big pins.”

Granite City is a victory away from finishing a winning season in SWC play. It has Belleville East (Jan. 12) and Belleville West (Jan. 19) left on its league schedule. Last year, the Warriors finished tied for fifth with Belleville West at 3-4 in conference play.

“The Southwestern Conference is the best conference in Illinois,” Granite City senior Kyle Thompson said. “To win anything in this conference is a big achievement and we can be nothing but proud of it.”

GCHS also had conference wins over East St. Louis and Alton and lost matches to O’Fallon and Edwardsville.

The Warriors have won four straight matches. On Thursday, they won three matches at Memorial Gymnasium and one of those wins was against Whitfield, one of the top teams in Missouri.

Kirgan said the win over Whitfield gave his team some confidence on Friday against Collinsville.

“Wrestling is, like all of the other sports, about momentum,” he said. “When you get momentum from the night before, from one week to the next, that kind of carries over and just keep that going. It can be the other way, too, You start losing momentum. So this is a nice fun dual meet for us and I think the kids really earned it.”

Granite City will look to extend its winning streak on Saturday, when it competes in the Gateway To The Best Duals on Saturday at CBC High School. Among the opponents the Warriors will wrestle are Lebanon (Mo.), Farmington (Mo.) and Christian Brothers (Tenn.).

“I’m looking forward to it because there are a lot of good Missourian wrestlers who will be there tomorrow,” Granite City senior Korinthian Nabors said. “It will be some good competition and hopefully we’ll come out with some nice wins tomorrow as a team and individually.”

Collinsville, which began its wrestling program in 1970, beat Granite City 38-21 in the last meeting in 2016 at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

Friday’s match began with Granite City senior Korinthian Nabors getting a first-period pin at 285. After Collinsville took the next two matches at 106 and 113 to take a 9-6 lead, the Warriors got a win from Josh Harsh at 120 to take a 10-9 lead.

The Kahoks won three straight matches to take a 24-10 lead. Then, Granite City came back with four straight pins from Brandon Bettag (145), John Hirsch (152), Cordele Macklin (160) and Chase Nelson (171) to take a 34-24 lead with three matches remaining.

The Warriors clinched the victory over the Kahoks after freshman Reide Wilson defeated Collinsville’s Russell March 10-7 in the 182-pound match.

“When Reide got that win, it was kind of a weight off your chest,” Kirgan said.

The match ended with pins from Thompson at 195 and Kane Blaylock at 220.

“We had a lot of bonus points today,” Kirgan said. “We knew it was going to come down to bonus points. We did a good job. I was really proud of our guys. We wrestled really hard and hustled to certain situations. We’re getting better. We’re taking our lumps, last year and this year. We’re getting better as the year goes on.”

Collinsville dropped to 12-9. Kirgan applauded the Kahoks’ effort.

“They have a great coaching staff over there,” the Granite City coach said. “That’s a tough team. We just had a better night tonight. But that’s the way wrestling is sometimes. We had better nights sometimes than others. I’m really happy the progression the kids are making and I’m proud of them.”

The Warriors improved to 9-1 in home matches. O’Fallon handed them their only home loss on Dec. 1.

GRANITE CITY 49, COLLINSVILLE 24

106 -- Jalen May (Coll) def. Chris Santiago (GC) 6-3

113 -- Garrett Lee (Coll) pinned Michael Boyd (GC) 1:02

120 -- Josh Harsh (GC) def. Drew Evans (Coll) 15-5

126 -- Jevon Pargo (Coll) pinned Greg Marti (GC) 2:32

132 -- Jacob Blaha (Coll) pinned Preston Nicard (GC) 2:33

138 -- Patrick Grzywacz (Coll) def. Brendan Davis (GC) 6-3

145 -- Brandon Bettag (GC) pinned Max Miller (Coll) 1:35

152 -- John Hirsch (GC) pinned Zach Warren (Coll) 1:43

160 -- Cordele Macklin (GC) pinned Tyler Foley (Coll) 4:09

170 -- Chase Nelson (GC) pinned Juan Garth (Coll) 4:47

182 -- Reide Wilson (GC) def. Russell March (Coll) 10-7

195 -- Kyle Thompson (GC) pinned Kenny Lutz (Coll) 4:24

220 -- Kane Blaylock (GC) pinned Richard Cory (Coll) 1:49

285 -- Korinthian Nabors (GC) pinned Othello Williams (Coll) 1:01