Young blood

The Roxana Shells boys basketball team just concluded a season of learning and growing.

The Shells finished the season with a lackluster overall 6-24 record and a 1-9 record in the South Central Conference, but definitely learned a lot about themselves.

Roxana’s season came to an end on Feb. 20 when it suffered a 64-28 loss to Wesclin in the Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional semifinals. The loss came a night after the Shells defeated the host Oilers 51-34 in the regional quarterfinals.

“Getting that first playoff win, some teams don’t do that for their whole career,” Roxana coach Mark Briggs said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen in the postseason, so I felt like it was a big step for us for sure.”

In addition, the win over EA-WR marked a two-game winning streak, as Roxana defeated Hillsboro 56-52 on Feb. 16 at Hillsboro. This was the only winning streak of the 2017-18 edition of the Shells’ season.

“The win against Hillsboro was on senior night,” Briggs said. “They’re pretty good this year. For our kids to finish this way is big for the next part. The kids that aren’t out for a spring sport, they’re getting stronger and we’re going to gear up for summer. These guys are only going to get better. These kids are great kids and they became great teammates. That’s the most important factor for us.”

The win against Hillsboro was Roxana’s only conference win, but the Shells played some competitive conference games. In the SCC, teams play each conference team once. Three of Roxana’s SCC losses were less than 8 points. The Shells lost to Pana 56-54 on Dec. 19, to Staunton 56-48 on Jan. 12 and to Carlinville 53-45 on Jan. 26.

“We had a lot of games that were 8-point games and that we couldn’t finish late for lots of reasons,” Briggs said. “But our conference next year, we’ll have some young teams back. Gillespie will be young and Staunton has some youth on their team. Greenville has some young kids back as well. The South Central Conference is always tough. We hope not just to knock on the door but to knock the door down.”

Like any sport, basketball has a mental component, and Briggs said his team gained in the mental stamina department this season.

“When we started the season, we weren’t mentally tough,” he said. “At the beginning mental toughness was a huge hurdle to clear. I felt like we did a good job of that.”

But the Shells also improved in the technical aspects of the game.

“Our guard play showed a lot more poise as the season went along,” Briggs said. “Our guards didn’t turn the ball over as often. We learned to run our offense and to control the tempo other than come down the court and panic all of the time.”

Roxana didn’t have a single senior this year, so it will return all of its players next season. The Shells will return junior Eddie Lara next season. Lara started most of this season.

“He started 90 percent of the games and led by example,” Briggs said. “He was a workhorse and a role model. We depended on Eddie for a lot of things.”

The Shells started three freshman this year in point guard Drew Beckman, guard Gavin Huffman and forward Parris White.

“The biggest fear for me with any young kid is to put them in a situation where they can’t be successful,” Briggs said. “Those three kids that started, they all had success. Huffman averaged in double digits and Beckman averaged eight or nine points per game — he has success — and Parris White had four double doubles this year as a freshman. The fear of putting them in bad situations went away when I watched them play. They held their own.”

Huffman averaged 12.9 points per game this season, making him the team’s top scorer. He scored 387 points in the ‘17-18 campaign.

“It means a lot,” Huffman said on double-digit scoring. “But I have to change and score even more points next year.”

Roxana also started a sophomore this year — guard Jacob Golenor. The guard averaged 10.5 points per game this season and scored 314 points. This year marked his first year of varsity basketball.

“He’s following in his brother’s (Zach Golenor) footsteps,” Briggs said. “His brother scored 1,400 points for us. He graduated last year, so this kid is trying to fill some shoes. He’s a young kid as well, and he has a long way to go.”

Like any varsity coach, Briggs expects a quality offseason work ethic.

“Our kids are gym rats,” he said. “Everybody says that, but at Roxana we can truthfully say that. I have to throw our kids out of the gym every night. They don’t want to leave. If they’re out for other sports, they go in late in the evening. The big thing for us is closing the gap strength-wise.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter