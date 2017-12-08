Young guns

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz First-year Civic Memorial head coach Jeremy Christeson (right) talks to assistant coach and former head coach Chad Young during the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 2.

Even though he’s the new head coach of the Civic Memorial wrestling team this winter, Jeremy Christeson is no stranger to the program.

Christeson was a state placewinner in his senior year in 1995 and he worked as an assistant under Steve Bradley for 12 years.

Now, he’s heading a CM program that has numerous freshmen.

“This is where I went to high school, so it’s good to be back,” Christeson said.

Christeson also coaches the Bethalto Bulls youth wrestling team. He has been heading the program for 19 years.

Caine and Caleb Tyus, Cade Foster, Dillon Dublo, Peyton Bechtold, Isaac Wojcikiewicz, Briley Christeson, Vinny Cafazza and Housten Armbruster are among the freshmen on the team. Most of them competed with the Bethalto Bulls youth wrestling program. Bechtold and Caleb Tyus were state placewinners in the senior division in last year’s Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament.

“It was exciting to be back here five minutes from home and with all of the kids who grew up in our Bulls program,” Christeson said.

Besides the large group of freshmen, the Eagles also have sophomore Brady Christeson and juniors Hudson Brown, Hunter Thornton and Logan Harrop. Christeson, who finished second at 152 as a member of the CM junior varsity team at the CM tournament, was a sectional qualifier at 138 last year.

CM graduated last year’s state placewinner Brandon Carpenter, who finished fifth at 195.

Christeson, who replaced Chris Jordan as head coach this year, said the future is bright for the CM wrestling program.

“It’s looking good,” he said. “We’re putting together a great coaching staff. Everybody has wrestled in college. There’s only one coach in our staff who didn’t and he went real far in high school. We have a good staff. We have a great young group with no seniors and two juniors. We have a lot to build on. We just have to execute a little more and get these guys going.”

The Eagles came up one place short of earning a team trophy at the 39th annual Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 2. CM finished fourth with 137 points.

“We had four holes, so I was happy that we responded back with four holes,” Christeson said. “Today, we didn’t have our heavyweight. Our 170-pounder had some family issues he had to take care of. Our 182-pounder had a scratched cornea in his first match. With four more kids in the lineup, it could have been a little different finish. But the kids wrestled tough. They wrestled young. They didn’t wrestle to where they should be. But they’re freshmen, so we have to build up a little bit and get going.”

The Eagles had a pair of champions in Dublo (138) and Caleb Tyus (113). They also got second-place finishes from Bechtold (145) and Caine Tyus (106), a third-place finish from Brown at 126 and a sixth-place finish from Briley Christeson at 160.

Jeremy Christeson graduated from CM in 1995. He finished sixth at 189 pounds at the state tournament. His brother, Jason, was a state champion at 171 in 1997.

After graduating from Lindenwood University, Christeson joined the CM coaching staff. He later worked as an assistant at Belleville West for eight years (2009-2017) under Al Sears and Joe Rujawitz before being hired as CM head coach in September.

During Christeson’s tenure at Belleville West, the Maroons had seven state placewinners.

“I spent the last eight years under Al Sears,” Christeson said. “He’s a great guy and he’s somebody you kind of learn stuff from.”

Christeson’s first season as CM coach got off to a good start on Nov. 21. The Eagles defeated East Alton-Wood River 48-29, Carlyle 60-15 and Pittsfield 51-24 in a quadrangular match at EA-WR.

CM was scheduled to compete in a triangular match against Alton and Granite City on Thursday at Alton. The Bethalto school will compete in the Pontiac Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Christeson said he hopes his first season at CM will be a successful one.

“We’re here to rule,” he said. “You’ve got to have that mentality in wrestling. This is not another sport. This is the hardest sport in the world. You’ve got to have that attitude where you’re expected to win.”

