YOUTH BASEBALL: Coolidge Jr. High to conduct tryouts

The Coolidge Junior High School baseball team will conduct tryouts for seventh and eighth graders on July 30-Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tryouts will be held at Granite City High School's Babe Champion Field.

All students must have a current sports physical before being allowed to tryout, practice or participate in game. If your child has a physical on file at Coolidge, please call and verify that it is up-to-date and valid for sports participation.

Students also need to fill out permission forms, consent to treat and concussion policy forms by the first tryout on July 30.

The fee is $50 and it's due one week after the rosters are set and must be paid at the Coolidge Middle School office.

For more information, contact Scott Smallie at scott.smallie@gcsd9.net