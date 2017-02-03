YOUTH BASKETBALL: Alton eighth-grade boys capture regional crown

The Alton Middle School Junior Redbirds basketball program won another regional championship on Thursday.

This time, it was the eighth-graders' turn to bring home some hardware.

Alton cruised to a 39-17 win over Quincy in the IESA 8-4A Regional 15 championship at Trimpe Middle School. The Junior Redbirds will play East St. Louis Lincoln in the Sectional 8 title game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hillsboro Junior High.

The winner advances to the 8-4A state tournament at Urbana Middle School on Feb. 11. The Alton eighth-grade boys program qualified for state once and that was in 2010, when it finished third.

Alton improved to 19-5 with the win over Quincy. The Junior Redbirds, seeded first, beat Jerseyville Illini 43-26 in the semifinals on Monday to advance to the championship game.

A week ago, the Alton seventh-grade boys' team won a regional title by beating Jacksonville Turner 34-16 in the Regional 15 championship game at Alton Middle School. The Junior Redbirds lost to East St. Louis Lincoln in the Sectional 8 title game on Wednesday, also played at AMS, and ended their season at 14-5.