YOUTH BASKETBALL: Alton seventh-grade boys win regional title

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alton Middle seventh-grade boys' basketball team won the IESA Regional 16 championship game on Wednesday at Alton Middle School, beating Jacksonville Turner in the title game. Front row (from left to right) Jeremiah Vanzandt, Michael Hendricks, Camron Edwards, Ziare Woody, Taron Fleming, Adrian Elliott, Jamion Everage, Brandon Harris, Marquan Knight and Prince Clanton (back row) Coach Rob Kaiser, Izhel Phillips, Jerome Clark, Gage DePew, Domenick Anderson and coach Bobby Everage.

The Alton Middle School seventh-grade boys' basketball team is one step closer to going to the state tournament.

The Jr. Redbirds beat Jacksonville Turner 34-16 in the IESA Class 7-4A Regional 16 championship on Wednesday at Alton Middle School.

Alton improved to 14-4 and will play either East St. Louis Lincoln or Cahokia Wirth in the IESA Sectional 8 title game at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Alton Middle School. Lincoln and Wirth will square off in the Regional 15 title game at 5 today at Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis.

The winner of the sectional title game advances to the state tournament on Feb. 4 at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal.

Alton won its fourth straight regional championship in the seventh-grade boys' level.

The Jr. Redbirds seventh-grade boys' basketball program competed at state one other time and that was in 2015.

On Wednesday, Alton stormed to a 7-0 first-quarter lead over the Crimsons and never looked back. The Jr. Redbirds led 15-4 at halftime and 23-9 at halftime.

Adrian Elliott was 5 for 7 from the free-throw line and scored 10 points to lead the Jr. Redbirds. Teammate Ihzel Philips finished with eight points, Camron Edwards had six, Brandon Harris and Marquan Knight each had three, Ziore Woody had two and Domenick Anderson and Gage DePew had a point apiece.

Michael Hendricks, Taron Flaming, Prince Clanton, Jerome Clark, Chris Hobbs and Jamion Everage round out the Alton squad. The coaches are Bobby Everage and Rob Kaiser.