YOUTH BASKETBALL: Edwardsville Liberty eighth-graders headed to state

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Libery girls basketball team poses with its sectional trophy after beating Trimpe 27-22 in the IESA Sectional 8 title game at Trimple Middle School in Bethalto on Wednesday. The Panthers advance to the state tournament, which start on Saturday at Parkside Junior High in Normal.

The Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team captured the IESA Class 8-4A Sectional 8 championship in come-from-behind fashion on Wednesday night at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto.

And that come from behind win helped the Panthers earn a trip to the state tournament.

Liberty improved to 23-0 after beating the host-Trimpe Royals 27-22. The Panthers trailed 20-15 late in the third quarter before outscoring the Bethalto school 12-2 the rest of the game.

Macy Silvey, the younger sister of Edwardsville graduate and current SIU Carbondale freshman Makenzie Silvey, played a big role in the comeback win, hitting three 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 13 points.

With Liberty down 20-18 after three quarters, Silvey hit a 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the third to give the Panthers a 21-20 lead. She also hit two free throws in the closing seconds of the game.

Sydney Harris followed with a basket with 2:45 left to extend the lead to 23-20. She finished with eight points.

Elle Evans finished with four points. She hit two free throws with 2:01 to go to boost the lead to 25-20.

Kate Conner added two points for Liberty, which also has Ariana Bennett, Kaitlyn Conway, Grace Daech, Kennedy Fox, Claire Dunivan, Ashlyn Hauk, Morgan Hogue, Violet McNece and Alexis Bond on its team. Most of them played on last year's Liberty seventh-grade squad that won a Class 7-4A state championship.

Char Bond and Katie Bevis-O'Neal are the coaches.

The Panthers advanced to the sectional title game by beating East St. Louis Lincoln 57-44 in the Regional 16 championship game on Friday at Liberty.

Liberty will play Parker Junior High in the first round of the state tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Parkside Junior High in Normal.

Parker, located in Flossmoor, advanced to state by beating Summit Hill of Frankfort 39-15 in the Sectional 3 title game on Wednesday at Summit Hill. The Falcons are 22-1 and are playing at state in the eighth-grade level in the second time in three years.

The Panthers are playing at state in the eighth-grade level for the fifth time. The Edwardsville school won a state title in 2013.

Trimpe, which beat Alton 32-30 in the Regional 15 title game on its home floor Friday, finished its season at 22-3 with the loss to Liberty Wednesday. Emily Wililams led the Royals with seven points, five of them came from the free-throw line.