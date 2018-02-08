YOUTH BASKETBALL: Flying off to state

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team poses with its sectional championship trophy after beating East St. Louis Lincoln 47-40 on Wednesday at the IESA Class 8-4A Lincoln Sectional championship game. The Jr. Redbirds will play Urbana in the first round of the state tournament on Saturday.

For the first time in eight years, the Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team is headed to state.

The Junior Redbirds defeated the East St. Louis Lincoln Tigers 47-40 on Wednesday in the Class 8-4A Lincoln Sectional championship game to advance to the state tournament at Urbana Middle School.

It's the first time since 2010 the eighth-grade program qualified for state. The 2010 squad placed third.

AMS improved to 20-5 and will play the host-Urbana Tigers at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the eight-team tournament. The winner plays in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Later that night. The third place and championship games are scheduled for Feb. 15.

Urbana is 19-0. The Tigers edged Kankakee 41-40 in the Kankakee Sectional finals on Wednesday to advance to state. It's the first time Urbana qualified for state in the eighth-grade level.

The Jr. Redbirds came back from a 10-point deficit to beat Lincoln in Wednesday's sectional finals. Adrian Elliot finished with 11 points with three 3-pointers, Izhel Brown and Chris Hobbs each had 10 points, Camren Edwards and Brandon Harris had five points apiece, Gage DePew scored four and Marquan Knight added two.

Domenick Anderson, Jerome Clark, Johnathan Edwards, Taron Flemings round out the Alton team. Brett Huff and Zak Allan are the coaches.

AMS beat Quincy 47-29 in the Trimpe Regional championship game on Feb. 1 in Bethalto to advance to the sectional finals.

The Jr. Redbirds won the Madison County Conference and captured consolation titles in the O'Fallon Tournament and Alton Invitational.