YOUTH BASKETBALL: Liberty eighth-grade girls advance to state finals

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team will play for a state title on Thursday, when it takes on Troy Middle School of Plainfield in the IESA Class 8-4A championship game at Parkside Junior High in Normal.

With Sydney Harris leading the way, the Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team is one victory away from a state championship.

Harris scored a total of 46 points in the Panthers' two victories over Parker and Arlington Heights South at the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament on Saturday at Parkside Junior High in Normal.

She scored 18 points in Liberty's 54-39 win over Parker, a school located in Flossmoor, in the first round, then poured in 28 with four 3-pointers in the Panthers' 59-34 victory over Arlington Heights South in the semifinals later in the day.

Liberty will face Troy Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the championship game. The Edwardsville school will take a 25-0 record into the contest.

Troy, located in Plainfield, is 20-5. The Trojans beat Effingham 48-24 in the first round, then beat host-Parkside 45-43 in overtime in the semifinals.

Liberty advanced to the state tournament by beating Trimpe 27-22 in the Sectional 8 final at Trimpe Middle School on Wednesday at Bethalto. Five days earlier, the Panthers beat East St. Louis Lincoln in the Regional 16 championship game on their home floor.

Against Parker, Elle Evans was the other Liberty player in double figures, scoring 15 points.

Macy Silvey finished with 10 points and Kate Connor added nine for the Panthers against Arlington Heights South.

Ashlyn Hauk, Violet McNece, Grace Daech, Morgan Hogue, Kennedy Fox, Alexis Bond, Ariana Bennett, Kaitlyn Conway and Claire Duniphan round out the Liberty roster. Most of the players helped the Panthers win a state title in the seventh-grade level last year.

Liberty is playing in the state tournament in the eighth-grade level for the fifth time. The Panthers won it all in 2013. Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin, Rachel Vinyard and Lauren Taplin, who are seniors on the Edwardsville girls basketball team, played on that state championship team four years ago.