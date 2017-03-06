YOUTH BASKETBALL: Liberty seventh-grade girls get honored at IHSA state tourney

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Edwardsville Liberty seventh-grade girls' basketball team was recognized during halftime of the Edwardsville-Montini Catholic Class 4A state semifinal game on Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Panthers won a state title in December.

The Edwardsville Liberty Panthers seventh-grade girls' basketball team was honored during halftime of the Class 4A state semifinal game between Edwardsville and Montini Catholic on Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Head coach Char Bond, assistant coach Jackie Harlin and 10 players were recognized for the Panthers' state championship in December. Liberty beat Normal Parkside 28-23 in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 7-4A championship game at Parkside Junior High School.

Liberty finished at 24-2 and won its second straight girls' basketball state title in the seventh-grade division.

Sydney Harris, Kennedy Fox, Kate Conner, Ashley Hauk, Violet McNece, Grace Daech, Macy Silvey, Alexis Bond, Arlana Bennett, Elle Evans, Claire Dunivan, Kaitlyn Conway, Madi Trimm and Lexi Trimm make up the team.

The Panthers placed in the seventh-grade state tournament for the fifth time in six seasons.