YOUTH BASKETBALL: Sweet Liberty

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team poses with its championship trophy after beating Troy Middle School of Shorewood 34-20 in the IESA Class 8-4A title game on Thursday at Parkside Junior High in Normal. (Front row, L-R) Morgan Hogue, Ashlyn Hauk, Grace Daech, Macy Silvey, Kate Conner, Kaitlyn Conway, Violet McNece (back row) Coach Char Bond, Claire Dunivan, Elle Evans, Ariana Bennett, Sydney Harris, Kennedy Fox, Alexis Bond, Coach Katie Bevis-O'Neal.

The Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team celebrated a state championship, defeating the Troy Trojans 34-20 in the IESA Class 8-4A title game on Thursday at Parkside Junior High School in Normal.

The Panthers finished their season at 25-0. They also won their second state title in the eighth-grade level. Liberty won it all in 2013.

Sydney Harris finished with 15 points to lead the Panthers. She averaged 20 points in the three games of the state tournament. She poured in 28 against Arlington Heights South in the semifinals and 18 against Parker in the first round.

Ariana Bennett added 9 for Liberty, which also included Kate Conner, Ashlyn Hauk, Violet McNece, Grace Daech, Morgan Hogue, Macy Silvey, Kennedy Fox, Alexis Bond, Elle Evans, Kaitlyn Conway and Claire Dunivan. All of the players helped the Liberty seventh-grade girls basketball team win a state title last year.

The Panthers beat East St. Louis Lincoln 57-44 in the Regional 16 championship game on Dec. 1. They knocked off Trimpe 27-22 in the Sectional 8 title game on Dec. 6.

Liberty beat Parker 54-39 in the first round and Arlington Heights South 59-34 in the semifinals.

Troy finished its season at 20-5. With the win on Thursday, the Panthers prevented the Shorewood school from completing the sweep of state girls basketball titles. The Troy seventh-grade squad won the Class 7-4A championship last month.

Liberty competed in the state tournament in the eighth-grade level for the fifth time.