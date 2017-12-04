YOUTH BASKETBALL: Trimpe eighth-grade girls win regional title

× Expand Submitted photo The Trimpe Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy on Friday. The Royals beat Alton 32-30 in the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 15 title game at Trimpe Middle School.

Kelbie Zupan helped the Trimpe eighth-grade girls basketball team move one step closer to a trip to the state tournament.

Zupan scored eight points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, to lift the Royals to a 32-30 win over Alton Middle School in the Class 8-4A Regional 15 championship game on Friday at Trimpe Middle School.

With Trimpe trailing 30-29, Zupan gave her team the lead with her bucket with 1:10 to go. She later added a free throw to complete the scoring. Zupan scored all of her points in the second half.

The Royals led 22-17 at halftime. They had just one field goal in the second half, which was Zupan's go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter.

Toni Reynolds, Katie Peterson, Aubree Wallace, Madelyn Brueckner, Lauren Dunlap, Payton and Brynleigh Mormino, Abby DeShirlia, Claire Christeson, Emily Williams, Olivia Goodman, Paige Harris, Bella Kallal and Olivia Durbin round out the Trimpe roster. Williams scored all of her 10 points in the first half.

Jeff Ochs and Jeff Durbin are the coaches.

The Royals improved to 23-2 and will face the Edwardsville Liberty Panthers (22-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimpe in the Sectional 8 title game. The winner advances to the state tournament at Parkside Junior High School in Normal on Dec. 9 and 14.

Trimpe also celebrated its second girls basketball regional title in less than two weeks. Its seventh-grade team won a regional championship after beating Alton 22-10 in the title game on Nov. 20. The squad later lost to East St. Louis Lincoln in the sectional finals.

Trimpe competed in the state tournament in the eighth-grade level twice. The Royals placed second in 2016 and fourth in 2009.

Adrenna Snipes scored 13 points to lead Alton (14-4). She scored on a conventional 3-point play with 3:09 left in the fourth to give the Jr. Redbirds a 30-27 lead.