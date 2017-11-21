YOUTH BASKETBALL: Trimpe seventh-grade girls win regionals

The Trimpe Middle School Royals seventh-grade girls basketball team is one step away from a trip to the state tournament.

Trimpe defeated Alton Middle School 22-10 on Monday in the IESA Class 7-4A Regional 15 championship game at Trimpe Middle School. The top-seeded Royals cruised to a 50-18 win over Quincy in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to the championship game.

Trimpe will face East St. Louis Lincoln in the Sectional 8 championship game at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville. Lincoln defeated Cahokia Wirth 40-28 in the Regional 16 title game on Monday at Liberty.

The players are Ella Brown, Sophie Brown, Bella Dugger, Olivia Durbin, Olivia Goodman, Paige Harris, Adriane Hunt, Bella Kallal, Hannah Meiser, Maya Tuckson, Aubrey Wallace and Payton Whaley. Jeff Durbin and Jeff Ochs are the coaches.

Trimpe competed at state in the Class 7-4A level twice. The Bethalto school placed fourth in 2008 and lost in the first round in '13.

This year's Class 7-4A state tournament will be played at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook on Dec. 2 and 7.