YOUTH BOWLING: Alton Middle School competes at SIJHSAA state tourney

The Alton Middle School bowling team competed at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state tournament on March 18 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

The girls' team finished seventh with a six-game score of 2,777 and the boys' squad placed 13th with a five-game score of 3,375.

McKenna Bergin was the top finisher for the girls' team, placing 20th with a six-game score of 834. She shot a 179 in the first game.

Abigail Jones was the other Alton bowler who finished in the top 50, placing 48th with a five-game score of 587, including a 133 in the second game.

Joey Shaw finished in a tie for 50th with Lebanon's Austin Prosise with a 785. Shaw shot a 175 in the fourth game and a 171 in the fifth.